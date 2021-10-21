♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Mercury, Mars, and the Sun start this week in your relationship sector. This includes business partnerships, which work to stay in balance with your desires. The Sun then moves to your solar eighth house. It warms up what you share. You can enjoy the time and energy you have invested. Venus and Juno sextile Jupiter. It’s a positive aspect – a great time to travel for personal reasons.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon moves through Taurus and brings you back to center. An earlier shake-up loses its power. Your path is now open. Mercury, Mars, and the Sun keep you busy at work. The Sun transits to warm up a breakthrough. It moves to your sector of long-term relationships, with a quality of being closer to your heart – ‘the real you’. Your balance can be found in a partner.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith whisper, ‘slow down’. Geminis have quick minds, love to fly when traveling, and never want to be bored. Yet this week you might find your own quiet sanctuary right where you are. The Sun leaves your romance sector and enters your area of work. Warming up whatever you do, you are comfortable with what’s right in front of you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As days get shorter and nights last longer, they may also be romantic. Long shadows bring out your quiet, soothing side. The Sun moves into your solar fifth house. It warms up connections, encouraging your unique expression. Venus sextiles Jupiter. This is love and money in an expansive mode. Your heart is open to new experiences, even if they take a while to show up.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Expressing authenticity is very attractive. This is a grace your sign embodies, as Leo governs the heart. You instinctively know you must be true to yourself for things to ‘feel right’. Much of what happens this week is triggered by conversations. The Sun leaves your solar third house, traveling to your sector of home life. Warm yourself up where you see your best reflection.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Virgos are known for being detail oriented. You’re willing to put in time to understand things from the inside out. Assimilating thoughts and ideas is a special ability, especially true for you. The Sun travels to your sector of conversations. You may want to know more than usual. Jupiter in your work sector trines both Juno and Venus, who have your back at home.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun is in the last degrees of Libra. There’s still time for a Happy Birthday! Then it transits to heat up your income sector. It aligns with your ideals, warming what you keep close. Venus sextiles Jupiter. The goddess of hearts and love connects with the planet of good fortune in your romance sector. Whatever mood you find yourself in, this could be a winning combination.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As challenging as each day can be, this week’s intensity has a way of smoothing things out. Your pinpoint precision creates long-lasting excitement. The Sun moves into your sign. Happy Birthday, Scorpio! This season has your back. Venus and Juno sextile Jupiter. Money and income may grow quickly. Use some to make home base your own healing sanctuary.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians like inspiration. You melt, blending friends’ warmth with the great outdoors. When the weather cooperates, it’s heaven. When it doesn’t, you can still find an oasis. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house. Dreams are lit by angel’s wings and encouraging whispers. Jupiter sextiles Venus and Juno in your sign, a lucky combination. Reach out and connect to collect.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Capricorns prefer to work hard. Half the time you don’t consider it work. It’s just part of your daily life. Your sign is productive, with a trustworthy beginning, middle, and an end. Results are important to you. So is the famous ‘bottom line’. How can the stars help? Venus and Juno connect with Jupiter for luck and wise dreams. The Sun transits to warm up a social happening.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Two things may happen to put you in good stead. The Sun transits to your career sector. It warms and illuminates what you’re working to achieve. If you feel called to it, follow your dreams as you take care of your heart’s desires. They have the power to bring you success. Venus and Juno sextile Jupiter in your sign. Money, luck, and good fortune are yours.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

As a water sign, Pisces likes things to flow. This is true with travel, especially long-distance. The Sun transits to your solar ninth house, warming up your options. Spiritual events enhance your inner mystic. This includes gentle whispers and dream contacts. Being true to your ideals works for you. Venus and Juno sextile Jupiter to expand your intuition, which may be lucky.