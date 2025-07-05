Matsubaya Saryo / Hakobune Gallery Pull up a stool to the umber-toned sugi (Japanese cedar) table, fingertips tracing its smooth groove. Lean in and inhale—the woodsy, balsamic scent confirms its origin. Above your personal goyoumat (Japanese white pine) bonsai, a flickering candle glows within an opaque glass lantern, casting gnarly root-like shadows on the charcoal-grey concrete walls of Matsubaya Saryo […] By Matthew Eisenhauer

Pull up a stool to the umber-toned sugi (Japanese cedar) table, fingertips tracing its smooth groove. Lean in and inhale—the woodsy, balsamic scent confirms its origin. Above your personal goyoumat (Japanese white pine) bonsai, a flickering candle glows within an opaque glass lantern, casting gnarly root-like shadows on the charcoal-grey concrete walls of Matsubaya Saryo / Hakobune Gallery .

From a chakouro (traditional incense burner), warmed tea leaves release an earthy, roasted aroma. The menu offers only the finest Japanese teas and sake.

For a morning visit, try the matcha or sencha; for a cozy afternoon, the hojicha latte. Opt for the ¥1,500 seating charge per person to experience the tea ceremony counter in the back. Still craving more luxury? Take home their centerpiece—a stunning Juniper bonsai—for a cool ¥3 million (tax included).

Address: 5-4-27 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, 6 min walk from Omotesando Station

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10am – 8pm

Instagram: @matsubayasaryo

Official Website: https://mtbysr.jp/

Reservations: tablecheck.com

This article was adapted from the 2025 Spring Issue of Metropolis: “Designing the City.” Check out the full article, Tokyo Architectural Gems You Can Eat and Drink In, for more recommendations.