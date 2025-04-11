Tokyo Architectural Gems You Can Eat and Drink In Lose Yourself in Tokyo’s Cafés, Tea Houses & Beer Halls By Matthew Eisenhauer

In a city that never stops moving, Tokyo offers more than just places to eat and drink—it offers buildings that transport you to another world. From architectural gems and hidden cafés to historic landmarks reimagined, these uniquely designed Tokyo spots invite you to slow down and savor the moment. Step inside, and for a while, let the city fade away.

Tokyo’s Architectural Gems with Incredible Food and Design

SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama

¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

Step into a wooden-latticed hive that seems to grow organically from the earth—a hallmark of Kengo Kuma’s nature-inspired designs. Upon entering, a soft-spoken staff member welcomes you with Taiwanese hospitality. Choose from three beautifully packaged treats: mildly sweet pineapple cakes with delicate crusts, elegant apple cakes with a thin layer of icing, or crispy banana waffle cookies. Even the smallest purchase earns you an invitation upstairs for a complimentary tea and cake of your choice. On the second floor, sip fragrant pineapple oolong tea as sunlight filters gently through the intricate lattice.

Allow the soft background music and dim lighting to set the tone for “me time.” Introverts take note—this tranquil retreat offers a serene escape from the city’s bustle, tucked away in its pineapple heart. On the third floor, indulge in a moment of self-care by washing your hands and letting the stress of the day melt away. Step back into the world refreshed and renewed.

Address: 3-10-20 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku

6 min walk from Omotesando Station

Instagram: @sunnyhills_staff

Salon de Thé ROND

¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

In the world-famous anime Your Name, this Roppongi café is where Taki takes Miki on a date. Located inside the National Art Center on the second floor, the establishment perches atop an inverted concrete cone, seemingly floating beside the undulating waves of floor-to-ceiling glass. While Miki’s exact dish isn’t on the menu, the setting will feel unmistakably familiar. The clear blue Duralex glasses and white rectangular plates replicate the meal seen on screen.

For fans eager to geek out, try the Sandwich Set A with soup, a close match to the movie’s vibe. Or choose a dessert from the glass case, paired with coffee or tea. The Assam tea, in particular, is exceptional. After your meal, head up one floor. Between the elevator and Brasserie Paul Bocuse, take in the breathtaking aerial view featured in the film. It’s the perfect way to relive Your Name. To avoid the line of lunching anime superfans, plan to arrive just before 11am.

Address: 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku

4 min walk from Nogizaka Sta (Closed on Tuesdays)

Instagram: @nact_cafes

Matsubaya Saryo/Hakobune Gallery

¥¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

Pull up a stool to the umber-toned sugi (Japanese cedar) table, fingertips tracing its smooth groove Lean in and inhale—the woodsy, balsamic scent confirms its origin. Above your personal goyoumat (Japanese white pine) bonsai, a flickering candle glows within an opaque glass lantern, casting gnarly root-like shadows on charcoal-grey concrete walls. From a chakouro (traditional incense burner), warmed tea leaves release an earthy, roasted aroma. The menu offers only the finest Japanese teas and sake.

For a morning visit, try the matcha or sencha; for a cozy afternoon, the hojicha latte. Opt for the ¥1,500 seating charge per person to experience the tea ceremony counter in the back. Still craving more luxury? Take home their centerpiece—a stunning Juniper bonsai—for a cool ¥3 million(tax included).

Address: 5-4-27 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku

6 min walk from Omotesando Station

Instagram: @matsubayasaryo

Ginza Lion Beer Hall – Ginza 7 Chome

¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

The glass doors hush closed behind you, sealing off Ginza’s bright opulence. Your footsteps barely echo, as if in the shallow end of an old, white-tiled swimming pool—except here, instead of water, you’re immersed in a 1934 German-style beer hall, alive with clinking lager-filled mugs and jolly patrons. Across the rows of communal tables, your gaze catches on the famed mosaic mural—women harvesting wheat, their grace so timeless you feel briefly drawn into their world. Chandeliers float overhead like freshly poured beer foam, casting a glow over emerald-green plated pillars and vibrant tiled artworks. At the hall’s center, a server in a crisp white shirt, dark vest, and bow tie stands poised, ready to whisk you to your seat.

When you open the menu, take my advice—start with a full-malt, caramel-hued Yebisu or the rich, velvety Kohaku Premium Amber. My first time here? Pure magic.

Address: Ginza Lion Building, 7-9-20 Ginza, Chuo-ku

3 min walk from Ginza Station

Instagram: @ginza_lion

Cafe 1894 at Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum

¥¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

At the southeast corner of the red-brick Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, a stately iron-railed staircase leads to Café 1894, a space once occupied by a bank office. The glass partition where tellers once stood still anchors the room, now transformed into a refined café. High above, thick wooden beams stretch toward a dark-stained vaulted ceiling, contrasting with crisp white walls and a gleaming marble bar lined with bottles of 12-year-old Scotch catching the light. Seated beneath the soaring rafters, I sipped a proper British-style tea, watching the late-morning sunlight filter through the high windows. For something a touch more regal, the sparkling white tea, served in a Spiegelau stem glass, adds a delicate effervescence.

This café stands as one of Tokyo’s architectural gems—where Meiji-era craftsmanship meets modern elegance, and the space itself is as memorable as the menu.

As for lunch, the “palette plate”—a beautifully arranged sampler of shrimp gratin, truffle and mascarpone cream patty, and a variety of fresh salads with seasonal fruit—seems to be the favorite among diners. A fitting choice for a place where history and modern refinement meet over tea and a meal. To avoid a one- to two-hour wait, arrive at least 45 minutes early on weekends or make a reservation in advance.

Address: 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

2 min walk from Tokyo Station

Instagram: @mitsubishi_ichigokan_museum

rébon Kaisaiyu

¥¥

Photo: Matt Eisenhauer

Stepping inside, it feels just like a sento at first glance. The rows of shoe cabinets, the numbered wooden placard keys—every familiar detail intact. Beyond the sliding glass door marked onna (women’s entrance), the baths sit empty beneath a timeworn mural of snow-capped Mt. Fuji. Once a fading relic, the bathhouse now breathes new life as rébon Kaisaiyu, where whiffs of home-roasted coffee fill the space once thick with steam. In the former changing rooms, guests linger beneath airy ceilings, sipping coffee and savoring homemade ice cream.

I settled in with a hojicha au lait, its deep, toasty aroma rising from a beige earthenware mug, and a piece of gâteau chocolat, rich and dense, alongside a lightly sweetened dollop of fresh whipped cream. Afterward, I climbed the bandai, the raised platform where the owner once surveyed the baths. From above, the space hums with quiet nostalgia—a tribute to what once was, and what lingers in every sip.

Address: 2-17-11 Shitaya, Taito-ku

1 min walk from Iriya Station

Instagram: @rebon_kaisaiyu