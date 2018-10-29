The annoying holiday jingles you thought you could escape when you left your own country; the horde of shoppers crowding your favorite cafe; a sudden 22°C drop from toasty summer and that bewildering KFC craze — Christmas is here, Japanese style. For Japan veterans, wintertime ‘illumination’ light displays are a welcome remedy to maintain our sanity. Not only are these bright lights fantastic to look at, but they are the perfect excuse to start a night of drinking. Should you have either or both goals in mind, hop on the next Shinkansen 90 minutes north from Tokyo and head to the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, Sendai.

600,000 LIGHTS, 2,700 SHOPS, AND 1,000 SANTAS

For over 30 years, Sendai’s Pageant of Starlight has been transforming the city’s most famous street, Jozenji Dori, into a winter fantasyland. This year the pageant runs from December 14 – 31, beginning at 5:30 pm every night. 600,000 white-yellow lights contour 160 towering Japanese zelkova trees, best viewed from within the tunnel of lights along the ‘catwalk.’ There may even be a light snowfall to complete the winter magic.

The most popular photo backdrop is the “Memories of Summer,” a female nude bronze taking center stage near Mitsukoshi Department Store, where the festive lights glimmer like stars. However, for a guaranteed smash hit Sendai at Sunset Celebrating the city’s Pageant of Starlight in on Instagram, you’ll want to visit on December 23 for the “Story of Santa’s Forest” parade: twice during the evening a red tide of up to 800 performers and citizens donning Santa costumes dance, sing and merry-make their way down the avenue.

Don’t end your night after your tour of the pageant: well known as Tohoku’s largest entertainment district, Kokubuncho is conveniently located right next to Jozenji Dori, in the middle of Sendai’s compact city center. Packed into just a few small blocks are 2,700 bars, restaurants, hostess clubs and cabarets. Don’t let the slick street vendors, raunchy store signs, lack of foreigners or the occasional drunk salaryman deter you. Kokubuncho is both exciting and overwhelming with gourmet eats, live music, dive bars, places to mingle and even enjoy a bit of history. “Buncho,” as we locals call it, is not to be missed.

EARLY BIRDS AT KOKUBUNCHO

While Kokubuncho is definitely more of a nighttime economy, that doesn’t mean you can’t start early. ‘Tis the season to start a pub crawl in the late afternoon. While limited in number, there are some businesses open during the daylight hours.

Hosoya Sandwich should be considered as a first choice because the increasingly popular, historic hamburger shop closes as soon as they run out of the daily supply of ingredients, which tends to be around 3pm. The narrow shop with a rustic interior and wall of golf memorabilia has counter seating for less than a dozen people, but has sold a mind boggling 1.28 million burgers to date, all hand-grilled and following the same basic original recipe since opening in 1950. Note that Hosoya Sandwich is often incorrectly re- ferred to as Japan’s first hamburger shop. In fact, it was one of many first-wave hamburger shops established in Japan after the war — but it does hold the title of being the only remaining hamburger joint since then. English-speaking Chef Hosoya, the son of the original owner, recommends visitors sample his tasty steaks with Japanese beef over the humble hamburgers.