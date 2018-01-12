Super Bowl Viewing Party at HOOTERS

[Sponsored]

Are you ready for the largest sporting event in the world? Yes, it’s 52nd Super Bowl all the way from Minnesota, Minneapolis. Halftime entertainment from Justin Timberlake! All HOOTERS locations in Tokyo are holding public viewing parties on February 5th.

Call or visit your nearest location for reservations.

Date: Monday, February 5th

Time: Door opens at 7:30am / game starts at 8:30am

Charge: 2,000yen (tax incl.) with one free drink

* Kick-off time may slightly change. Please check the time on the website beforehand.

* It might become an all-standing event depending on the number of customers.

* Seats cannot be reserved.

* We may ask you to share a table with other customers.

www.hooters.co.jp/en/

Akasaka

Tokyu Plaza Akasaka 2F, 2-14-3 Nagata-cho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo 100-0014

Tel. 03-6206-1242

Ginza

Ginza Nine 1 Goukan 2F, 8-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Tel. 03-6280-6318

Shibuya

SHIBUYA PRIME 4F, 2-29-5 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043

Tel. 03-6416-3917

Shinjuku

a107 Building B1F-B2F, 1-8-5 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023

Tel. 03-6279-4785