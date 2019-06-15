Tips and Trends

Baird Beer Taproom has a new branch in Kichijoji, just minutes from the station. The menu includes burritos and hot dogs. Kichijoji-Minamicho 2-15-15

Big news as one of the world’s most celebrated French chefs, Alain Ducasse, will open up a restaurant at the Palace Hotel Tokyo. Esterre is scheduled to open on November 1st.

Shibuya Hikarie has a few new restaurants including vegetable-friendly Yasaiya Mei, Maison Kayser Table with an all-you-can-eat-bread lunch buffet, and Dumpling Time from San Francisco.

Shibuya Hikarie, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku hikarie.jp/sp/en

The Hong Kong restuarant with a Michelin star, Tim Ho Wan, is opening a second Tokyo outlet at Shinjuku Southern Terrace on May 24. The popular shop at Hibiya Midtown has long lines, so expect a wait here as well.

2-2-2 Yoyogi, Shinjuku-ku timhowan.jp/en

Exciting news that chef Yosuke Suga has opened Coteau at the new Kashiyama building in Daikanyama.

www.kashiyamadaikanyama.com/restaurant

Tapioca drink shops continue to bubble up around the metropolis. Some newcomers include Ji Long Tang in Ebisu jilongtangjapan.com, Tapista in Daikanyama tapista.jp, and Cha Nung in Omotesando chanung.jp

To commemorate its 150th anniversary Kumamoto soy sauce producer Fundodai has created a distilled soy sauce that is clear. It can be ordered directly from the brewery.

fundodai.com

Fast food chain Yakiniku Like has opened two more shops in Gotanda, Akihabara, and Ueno.

We Are the Farm has opened another branch in Meguro. Organic vegetables come from the company’s garden in Chiba.

1-5-16 Meguro, Meguro-ku

Ginza is home to the new Muji flagship store with take-away bento, a bakery, and a cafe. 3-3-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Ginza Loft has reopened its first and second floors introducing a café and food shops such as Garden House Crafts bakery and Sour fruit cocktail bar from Kyoto. 2-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Not new, but a good value lunch in Ginza is Ore no Italian. Only ¥690 for pizza or pasta lunch that includes a glass of sparkling wine, sangria, or another beverage.

1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku