The Oak Door Steakhouse, located in the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, serves premium-quality meats and seasonal produce in the heart of Roppongi Hills. Guests enjoy both an intimate atmosphere and countless culinary choices, including a wide selection of New World wines. As chefs mingle with dining guests through an open kitchen, cooking the freshest ingredients over oak charcoal, the beverage manager pairs the perfect wines with each meal.

For the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969, starting July 1, The Oak Door is launching its own take on an American classic: the UFO Burger, with both the flavor of an authentic American burger and the fine ingredients and impressive presentation characteristic of the Steakhouse. A prime beef patty is paired with grilled onions, house-made pickles and fresh tomato and lettuce, as well as a crispy, teppan-grilled cheddar cheese skirt. The cheese, a whopping 100 grams, melts into the patty and resembles a planet’s rings.

The UFO Burger will compete in the Roppongi Gourmet Burger Grand Prix 2019, in which diners vote for the best burger in Roppongi Hills. This July, let the Oak Door take you to the final frontier. Celebrate the Apollo 11 mission, indulge in this Instagrammable burger and give it a vote for the Grand Prix.

The Oak Door is located on the sixth floor of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo.

UFO Burger

¥2,000

July 1 – August 31

Lunch: Weekdays 11:30am – 2:30pm, Weekends and National Holidays 11:30am – 3pm