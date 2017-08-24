Weekly Horoscope: August 25-31

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Just when you thought you didn’t have an ounce of energy left, Jupiter connects with the Moon to bring inspiration. Pallas Athene finds a way for you to make more money (or save), while Venus and Ceres hop around to make sure life at home is truly what you want. You won’t be sweeping anything under the rug when it comes to your feelings. This is your chance to cash in on someone’s enticing promise.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Pallas Athene in Taurus wants you to kick up a new paradigm. She’s certain you can do this, even if you aren’t. You may practice with yourself first, arranging belief systems in order of what really works, and editing or deleting the rest (back them up so you can change your mind). The high-roller planets influence your latest romance, adding a few conversational snafus with Mercury retrograde. Relax. You have it more together than you think.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

An interesting aspect beckons in your area of relationships. Usually it refers to a partner or spouse. It’s your own reflection if you’re single. Saturn retrograde and Dark Moon Lilith connect exactly, meaning they influence each other whether they want to or not. Saturn slows things down to ensure all systems are go, and will last. Dark Moon Lilith makes her own rules, using magic to achieve her aims. A tricky situation may be saved on your behalf. Be sure to send a thank you note!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your ability to keep going is beauty in action. Knowing you’re doing the right thing adds more meaning. Venus leaves Cancer and enters your income sector. This is a blessing, as she pushes for less financial stress – it’s about time! Whether it comes in the form of a bonus, a reduction in an amount owed, or an easier place to live and work, her protection allows you to see that what you’re doing is truly worthwhile.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sliding out of the Leo solar eclipse, last week’s focus may have held a sensitive place in your chart. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt, knowing your flashes of insight lead you ‘by feel’. As you move forward, stay true to yourself. Your chances of achievement are that much greater. It’s only a success if you’re happy with the results. Otherwise, you’d have to start over. You don’t want to do that, do you?

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun, Mercury retrograde, and Vesta are all in Virgo. Mercury rules your sign, so it could be a mixed-up week. As long as you keep shaking it out and don’t blame yourself, you could end up with more kudos than when you began. There’s a light shining through your personality. Let it warm up those you enjoy. Breakthroughs come from time spent alone, dreams, and meditation.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The stars gather to bring you back-up at home, channeled dreams, and friends who won’t quit. They have energy you can borrow, with encouragement for each choice you make. The Moon trine both Ceres and Venus. Feel bruised over something at work? The result is a new direction to attract comfort and a greater income. You’ll find both as you or a partner work to unravel your current path.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re in the clear. A partner might be worth watching this week, as they’re about to manifest some magic worth saving. Or they have the potential to do this, with Pallas Athene strengthening the outcome. Not in a relationship? This generally means you have no one to blame things on, and have to do everything yourself. On the other hand, you get to keep it all, too. Hope from the heavens!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Finding it a challenge to stay focused? Do the hours of the day scream by once you’ve settled in? You’ve done your homework. You know money comes and goes. At the moment you’re making sure it stays. Mars and the north node of the Moon connect in your area of long distance travel. Feeling restless? Would you rather book a flight or meditate? You can do either to get ‘there’ this week.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can strengthen your auric field. How? The vibration of your thoughts is energy that ‘hangs out’ with you. Where would you rather be – with the lovely and calm, or the angry and short-tempered? What you think infuses every cell. Bolster yourself with the beauty of the Moon’s favorable trine to Venus and Ceres. One brings love and luxury. The other, finances that won’t quit. You’ll get there!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Someone you respect and admire may zoom around the globe, or you may find yourself trailing in their wake. Mars and the north node of the Moon (a destiny aspect) accelerate the path of your partner. If you’re not in a relationship, then your reflection is basically you. Of course, this means you get to keep all the goodies! Energy and portals of persuasion will find you.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The intuitive Moon blends with financially sound Ceres and luxury-loving Venus. It’s time to take a break for some ‘me’ time. Example – a spa treatment of your choice. Or popcorn and a movie. In a relationship? Step away from your daily grind. Think what would soothe and relax. Then offer it in tandem with a partner. You’ll be on your way to bringing a bit more meaning to your week.