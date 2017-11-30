Weekly Horoscope: December 1-7

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a change in the air. Uranus in Aries upgrades your spiritual bank account. Mars may set this off, as it’s directly opposite your sign. Take a deep breath. Know you are being guided to a happier scenario. The Sun squares Neptune. This is about choices: ego vs. fantasy, or heart blending with the divine. Both take work, but the latter feels so much better. Watch for something desired to click into place as this week ends!

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You can feel the energy behind a text, or in the voice of a loved one. Venus enters your solar eighth house. This is the area where what you do with someone shows up. In intimacy, lessons learned, joint bank accounts. Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. What you feel is real, but trying to analyze it may not be straightforward, or even available, yet. Walk, exercise, ease your way into balance. Know the timing is in the stars.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars is still in your solar fifth house, but only for this week. He brings energy to fun and games, kids, romance, and whipping up yet another creative project. Venus brings sparkle to a relationship. If you’re single and interested, now is the time to catch someone’s eye. Mercury goes retrograde just hours before the Full Moon in Gemini. It’s a powerful time, but some decisions may end up in the return department.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus leaves your solar fifth house of romance and enters the land of work. Your health is entwined, so don’t wait to treat yourself. It’s self-care, and being accountable to your soul. A hot bath, swim, or a massage is not indulgent. It’s necessary. Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. The Moon rules Cancer, and touches your feelings. If you don’t like what you’re hearing, it is bound to change.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You still have a week with Mars traversing your connections. What you say makes an impact. Note that Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. It happens in your friendship sector. Give groups and meetings a chance. Conversations may take a step back. Mercury influences romance. Make sure that someone special understands your intent. Or what you are actually saying. It will save you time in the long run.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Due to the quick turnaround required, there may be more details to track than memory available. If it happens this week, don’t blame yourself. Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. You’ll feel this more than most signs. In your solar fourth house, it may seem like life at home just went crazy. Things will smooth over soon. Breathe, meditate, and enjoy a cup of tea!

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Why not splurge and invite yourself to a quick shopping spree? Even if it’s virtual, it will get your mind off what Venus is up to. Which is, basically, figuring out how to spend money faster than expected. This goddess of love and luxury enters your solar third house of conversations. Thoughts and ideas center around gifts, pleasure, and beauty. But Mercury goes retrograde just hours before the Full Moon. So plan, but think twice.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

A lot is about to happen. Venus enters your solar second house of income. She tends to bring in more than expected. Generally she wants to spend more, too. You may find luxuries creeping into your budget. Jupiter, newly ensconced in Scorpio, trines Neptune. This is a kind of ‘sky is the limit’ opportunity, or more aptly, ‘the ocean’. You could travel to another country, go on a cruise, or find out you’re psychic. Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. Don’t sign on the dotted line just yet.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can zoom through things and still have more to do. Venus enters your sign. She wants you to take time out. See beautiful sights, spend money, breathe in fresh air (hopefully free). Happy Birthday, Sag! Know that the magic is here for you, even if it went into hiding for a while. Mercury in Sagittarius goes retrograde just hours before the Full Moon. Ouch. That hardly seems fair. Partners may be sort of touchy. Have your own secret garden of ideas and adventures.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You don’t have much to worry about, but you’ll be incredibly busy. Pluto takes things apart as you keep holding them together. You have a wisdom that some wish for (and others are just in awe of). Watch for Venus as she drifts into your solar twelfth house. She adds her presence to the Sun, Saturn, and Mercury. Mercury goes retrograde just hours before the Full Moon. Not everything will be as it seems. But then, you may already know this.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Did you ever walk or drive past a neighborhood you love and think, ‘who are these people?’ Of course, they are just like you. They may have focused their hearts on living there, or it may have fallen into their laps. While you’re scheduling the big picture, the big picture schedules you. With this in mind, note that Venus enters your friendship sector. This includes groups. They’re fun, and can be expensive. Then Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. What you hear may not be what is truly being reflected. Follow your instincts for a clear reading.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a big week, and just when you weren’t expecting it. Venus enters your career sector. It’s a plush velvety kind of influence, possibly with a bonus or recognition. Then Jupiter trines Neptune in Pisces for five days. This happens rarely, and won’t again until May (when Jupiter is retrograde). Feelings grow. It’s a film – music – fame connection. Note that Mercury goes retrograde hours before the Full Moon. Not everything is settled yet. But you are on your way!