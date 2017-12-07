Weekly Horoscope: December 8-14

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury is retrograde. This in itself is not a bad thing. It’s simply a time of reassessment, with a few lost keys and missed train departures. However, Mars transits to your solar eighth house over the weekend. This means you may rush to a place or a conclusion, only to find the door is locked or the information was incomplete. Since the holidays are getting closer, you’ll be forgiven. Value yourself and the time you spend.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Taurus loves to be groomed, cuddled, and enjoy the yummiest foods. You need plushy sofas and velvety blankets. This is a Taurus thing, as you’re ruled by Venus. If you let yourself have what your sign naturally needs, life becomes smoother. You’re busy anyway, so why not enjoy a few creature comforts? When it comes to relationships, Venus has decided to go deeper. Indulge in what you and another person may share. Mercury is retrograde. It will be very telling.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Because you’re the wizard of multi-tasking, some people don’t realize that you do actually get tired. You fly as fast as a hummingbird, so often people can’t see your wings. With Mars stepping into your work sector, there’s even more to do. Luckily, he brings more energy, too. You’ll stay afloat and enjoy skimming the surface, seeing light in the reflections as you peruse yet another holiday venue.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Traditionally, Cancer was thought of as a quiet, introverted sign. Ruled by the element of water, the crab waited for the tides to make a move. Tides change and this week will too. Venus is in a challenging aspect to Neptune, so not all of your fantasies are ready to be real. They’re in the works, however! Remember with Mercury retrograde, don’t believe everything you read, and check the details before signing paperwork.

LEO



July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Ceres in your sign has your back. She won’t be there forever, so she’s giving you time to figure out what’s best. Venus has left your home sector and now influences romance. Double check bookings and plans you make, as Mercury is retrograde nearby! Treat yourself to something luxurious, with comfort wrapped up like a beautiful package. The Sun is positioned to keep you warm. You could start online window shopping and get your list started.

VIRGO



August 24 – September 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Oops, you lost Venus from your conversational sector – she who made them silky smooth. This goddess currently resides in your home sector. Enthusiasm, laughter, and worries roll off your shoulders. Who couldn’t use a little more of that? As you feel lighter in the midst of the holiday run-up, your well-developed sense of community blends with your schedule in a pumpkin spice coconut snowball sort of way.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While you may think you’re living in survival mode, you are actually part of everything around you. So, if you’re gentle with your environment, it might just be gentle back. Certainly, it will be more inspired to respond to you when you need it to. Mars enters your solar second house of income. He has a way of making you feel you need to do everything quickly. In fact, he may push to set up situations where it’s obvious you can. Break the glass ceiling. Then bounce.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

When you know something, when your instincts are ringing but you can’t prove it, does it drive you nuts? Remember one of your greatest strengths is patience. It doesn’t come from the joy of waiting, that’s for sure! You develop it through perseverance and holding the truth of what lies beneath. Even if all you do is refuse to be swayed by others’ denial. When the general consensus isn’t ready, it’s harder to be heard. Mars enters your sign this week. You can run with this.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As the Sun continues through Sagittarius, Happy Birthday energies abound. Venus infuses your love nature. Be sure to share your time with those who appreciate your light, bright self. Mercury is retrograde, in your sign. This messenger makes a challenging aspect to Chiron once again in this ‘backward’ pass. Reconsider approaches you use, if you are ready to move forward. Mars enters your area of privacy and sanctuary. You may find some to soothe you, quickly!

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Whether you’re happily skipping through your days or barely trudging through, there is a light surrounding you. Capricorns are especially tested. That’s because you are the keeper of the community. Yet with Pluto in your sign, things are falling down (in one way or another). Mercury is retrograde too, so what you say and what someone else hears may not be the same thing. Mars enters your solar eleventh house. Friends and groups pitch in to pick up the pieces.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Don’t worry, you won’t burn out as the holidays rush in. The South Node of the Moon is in your sign. This is a time of either falling back on what you know, or paying what is still owed, all the way to past lifetimes. Pretty clever of the stars to find a way to wrap things up since you first appeared! Detachment will not get you entirely where you want to be. Mars enters your sector of career. He moves fast, makes an impression, and gets to work.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

When you awaken, do you put music on right away? Some people use it to get themselves up. Others change their state of mind with it. Some dance. It’s governed by Neptune, your ruling planet, so you may go further enjoying it than you might think. Like most weeks, the smooth and the rough keep tumbling in. Mercury is retrograde and brings surprises. Mars enters your sector of long-distance trips and spiritual overviews. Let the holidays roll in!