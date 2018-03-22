It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! If you’re an Aries born this week, the Sun expands your heartfelt actions. People turn to you to show them how to be brave. Venus squares Pluto, so you may find it a challenge to bring beauty onto the scene. It’s time to release any stoic façade. Fight for what you believe in. Venus connects with Uranus to allow spiritual clarity through.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You don’t have to do everything right now. You will have to do some things, eventually. Ruling planet Venus squares Pluto and conjuncts Uranus. You’ll be shaken out of any mindset that doesn’t serve you. No one has enough energy to keep the lid on. The truth has a way of rising to the surface. Why not help it breathe a little, and yourself, as well?

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mercury just went retrograde. As your ruling planet, that’s a bit like having your thoughts turn upside down, or trying to read a letter reflected in a mirror. Venus is a major player (as in, looking great, taking a turn towards luxury, wanting to spend more than there is). You could be caught up in what a partner wants, when it’s not really you. Or not completely. Save some of you for yourself.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your career receives stellar attention. Uranus, Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transit this sector of your chart. Usually Venus brings a bonus in the form of a financial upgrade, or at least more comfort. This week Venus squares Pluto and then conjuncts Uranus. There’s a struggle with a surprise ending. Anything can happen, probably will, and just when you least expect it.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

As a fire sign, you’re moved by inspiration. Otherwise, life would just be – blah. Your sign rules the heart, so it has to be a genuine, honorable pulse or you’re just not interested. Venus squares Pluto and then conjuncts Uranus. That’s like saying love is blocked by group consensus and then shaken to a spiritual reconnect. Feel like joining in?

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Another week to delve into your inner planes. Renewal starts there, just as spring arrives. Venus squares Pluto. Efforts at reconstructing what you believe in may be temporarily blocked. When Venus conjuncts Uranus a few days later, romantic sparks can fly. You may also receive a windfall, or hear the good news you’ve been waiting for.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Welcome to another week to hold your interest. Ruling planet Venus is a major player, so you’re likely to feel it more than most. Venus squares Pluto. Efforts at beautification projects may be halted, but only temporarily. What’s underneath is no less than a personal revolution. Then Venus conjuncts Uranus. Sudden changes bring a reflection of all you have worked for.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Efforts at work could run into a roadblock as Venus squares Pluto. The timeline of this invisible wall is temporary, so hold onto your energy. Venus conjuncts Uranus later in the week. This goddess of love, money, and comfort stands up for you in ways you never expected. Surprise! Uranus makes this quick and adds some fireworks, too.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

For all the work you’ve done, you may wonder where it shows. Some of it is so subtle it’s in an energetic field. It still affects all of you, not just the ‘invisible’ realm. Venus is in your romantic sector, which normally is a bonus. This week she squares up to Pluto, challenging an authority who seeks recognition. Then this goddess connects with Uranus to set your heart on fire.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While you won’t need to deal with eclipses or balsamic moons, Mercury is still retrograde. Others may believe you’re on the same page, but wait until this planet is direct before signing. Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn. This doesn’t mean you have no love in your life. It may mean an evolutionary approach, though. Especially when Venus conjuncts Uranus later this week!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re so far ahead of the pack, it may feel like you’re behind. You’re not. You’re one of the few signs that can detach to balance work and romance. Not that you don’t want love, but you intuitively feel a starlit hum for when the time is right. Venus is square Pluto. With this pressure, she’s likely to talk too much or take on more than she can handle. Then she cozies up to Uranus, and wham! Bright lights and fireworks.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Normally you might choose to hang back a bit, but with Venus square Pluto, this could change. Money, love, and treating yourself well comes up against the big guys who want to throw their weight around. While you may question if you can stand your ground, when Venus conjuncts Uranus, there’s definitely a surprise revelation.