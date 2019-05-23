♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feel like you’re doing everything? The planets reside on the ‘you’re on your own’ side of your chart. They haven’t forgotten you. They’re poised to push and promote your needs and desires. Like a chick breaking through its shell, this is a major week for undisputed personal growth. Good luck will come in the form of Jupiter and Ceres, and fortunately you can rely on yourself.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus in Taurus makes sure you turn heads. You have a quality this week that adds to your attraction. Nearby is Uranus, also in your sign. When these two get together, there’s chemistry. You have a serious magnetic effect, just by walking through a room, or sitting on a train. Mercury conjunct the Sun only adds to your charm and irresistibly good manners.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your solar twelfth house is blessed with heavenly bodies. Venus and Uranus influence the light and shadow in your life. Your subconscious speaks. Some planets may make you feel trapped, but these definitely will not. In short order, you’ll be busy and free. Right now, you’re in a preparatory stage. Don’t be hard on yourself. You’re doing a great job.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Cancers are empathetic and understanding. Your focus is often on how others feel. Mars is in the early degrees of your sign. This action-oriented planet moves hot and fast. Restricting yourself or holding back may not work to your advantage. You may be forced to be in a more public arena. Venus brings friends who add ease to your comfort zone. Abundance is yours for now.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Career is a major focus. Venus leads the way. Focus on work, volunteering and building your health for best results. Friends offer news and light-hearted conversation. It’s a galactic gift to balance the pressures you feel. Your responsibilities are many and may seem heavy this week. Leo tends to be extroverted, but you do need your leonine quiet time to dazzle and shine.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Neptune is opposite Virgo. That’s not news, but it does explain a lot. Even if you’re married to a movie star (or one yourself), life may morph more often than you’d like. Neptune rules films, but he also presides over the seas. Tides of emotion and spills, whether water or oil, can take precedence. Don’t give up on your life at home. Jupiter and Ceres will go direct – eventually.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Planetary placement sets things in motion. This week their influence pulls you to others. Your finesse of perception about surroundings means you pick up on discordant vibes. Your understanding and soothing nature helps others diffuse and adjust. A partner or shared situation is about to reward you. Enjoy the ripples of laughter as Venus offers a wealth of choices.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Why can’t everyone just tell the truth? That would make things so much simpler. Yet timing is important when you work on a project requiring discretion. At the moment, the planets line up as you work with others. The fulcrum for the team, Scorpio is poised to create balance. Venus opposite picks up some of the pressure. Uranus nearby shakes things into a new reveal.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may feel intuitive rumblings. They are there to remind you of the possibility for greatness. With Saturn and Pluto in your solar second house, income may appear to arrive slowly and disappear in a blink. You will find the key to a lasting foundation with these taskmasters. Venus transits your sector of work. She’s generous. Save if you can for unexpected twists and turns.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn work together. These are two of the most powerful taskmasters a person can experience. To build greater heights, they have a way of first taking things apart. While humbling, it invites a whole new realm. Windows and doors open as you’re invited to play in a larger part of the cosmos. Venus in your romantic sector creates a cozy week.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Major transformations are personal. Planetary placements reveal what you must go through (but others may not know). Saturn and Pluto in your dream sector can make things feel heavy. They are taskmasters, pulling from the deepest parts of the collective unconscious. You may pick up on vibrations that belong, for example, to a neighbor. Mars cuts through confusion at work.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

‘Whoever filters best, filters first’ may be this week’s phrase. A cosmic sign, you have the ability to sense what just entered your sphere. When others compartmentalize or block off, you soak up the excess. This leads to overload. You may have noticed being near the sea or taking a hot bath can diffuse this. Venus in your solar third house brings conversations comfortably down to earth.