It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck



ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You gain strength as you throw light on all those pesky interlopers. In the very realm of the invisible, where some think nothing exists, lies your tour de force. Neptune highlights your spiritual wisdom, which comes from that which you cannot see. Chiron, Juno, and Mercury soothe, heal, and communicate. You can feel yourself again!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

It can be wonderful to be a Taurus. The Sun in your sign (Happy Birthday!) sextiles Neptune this week. Enjoy poetry, watch blossoms drift, allow music to restore your soul. Sunday and Monday, plans may derail. Then the Sun opposes Jupiter. Big ideas, great food. Restrain a bit unless you have a day to recover.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Not everyone moves at the same pace. You have a tendency to be off and running. Or you wouldn’t be true to yourself! Ruler Mercury squares up to Pluto and Dark Moon Lilith. What you say or even think may feel overshadowed by an unruly force. Let beauty and a short trip save you from others’ gravity wells.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Others may tip-toe around this week. You’re likely to charge right in. Unusual for a Cancer, but that’s half the fun, right? The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars practically engulf your relationship sector. Venus bestows her largesse on your finances. The Sun helps you spend it – or take a long trip.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Cresting the edge of your relationship sector, planets bolster you up. At the moment they’re focused on work. Paid or volunteer, the Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars create a staggering energy. Take care of yourself in the midst of helping everyone else. Venus brings you a sexy indulgence

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

No need to pressure yourself – the planets do that for you. Navigate this week with patience, sans blame. The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars are in your romance sector. Energy plus! You may need a break. Or take a mental fast to be creative, like drawing a heart in your foamy cappuccino.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Uranus has been playing with your nervous system. That’s all about to change. Allow for flexibility. The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars are stacked up. They make home a spiritual trek. Some people love a pilgrimage; others can’t wait to arrive!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Your calm façade may undergo a revision. Don’t worry – the universe knows you’re under pressure. The stars are there to catch you. The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars tromp through your conversations. Keep feeling the ups and downs as you enjoy the ride.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Running so fast you can’t catch your breath? Don’t worry. You’re in the flow. The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars are in your income sector. They’ll help you undo ravages of the past. They’re glamorous in an ‘I’m not kidding’ way. Take yourself seriously, too.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun is in your solar fifth house. Anything you do to play – with kids, a pet, or a paintbrush – is inspired and rewarding. The Moon, Vesta, Saturn, Dark Moon Lilith, Pluto and Mars are in Capricorn. Actions uplift energies running through. You have an irreversible power. How will you use it?

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

How do you make a living and keep your beliefs intact? You can deflect what doesn’t resonate. Light workers are particularly adept at this. Jupiter retrograde in your career sector requires discretion at work. If you are given proprietary information, keep it safe. Luckily, you’re skilled at making quality choices.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You probably can’t go around what this week holds. You may have to go straight through it. You won’t have to do it alone or unprepared. Release what doesn’t serve you. Knowing all the details isn’t necessary. The importance of options is key. Later, it will look like fun. The Sun warms up casual conversations as Venus adorns your home.