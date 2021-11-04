♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The holidays approach. They haven’t taken over. It may seem you have plenty of time. The truth is, Venus has moved into your solar tenth house of career. This is a high-recognition point. Others may think you’re steeped in luxury. Mercury is now in your partnership sector. As you check beneath the surface, Pallas moves direct to bring dreams back – with the shine intact.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s your turn to ease into the season. Venus has plans for you. Perhaps it’s a trip, in gift form. Or a chance to sign up for an interest you’d enjoy. Mercury, the Messenger, encourages a deeper look. You may choose to share your thoughts. Conversations can be sexy. In a relationship? Not? Your ability to ask just the right question begins a special connection.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You have a lot asked of you. Need more breathing space? Ceres, goddess of bread on the table (abundance), is retrograde. She’s also in Gemini, near the North Node in your sign. You could have your work cut out for you attending to other’s issues. On the upside, Venus brings comfort that someone else has arranged. Mercury transits to make your home secure.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Some people say, ‘You can’t get there from here’. As a Cancer you can, wherever ‘there’ may be. This is especially true when it comes to romance. Right now Mars, the Sun, the Moon and Vesta all grace this sector of your chart. You need barely whisper to get things going. When you do, you will be hypnotic. Mercury also makes a transit to join their efforts.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If someone hesitates around your ideas, give them time. So many planets are in your solar fourth house of home life, where one’s roots can affect choices. Discoveries await their big reveal. Mercury transits, making discussions easier. Venus has entered a serious side of work. She may attract you with her offers. Pallas Athene goes direct. You are back to your warrior status.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Enjoy strategy and getting to the heart of things? This is your week. Ruler Mercury transits to fine-tune conversations. You can pinpoint with the accuracy you prefer. Snorkeling beneath the surface of perception is a breeze. Undercurrents become transparent. Venus is now in your solar fifth house of romance. This doubles your pleasure, gifting you with stellar views.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have a lot to cover. The assistance of the planets is always helpful. They’ve got your back. Ruler Venus wants you to enjoy beauty and comfort, without giving up security. You’ll have a breath of fresh air to enhance your creative streak. Love and romance are big with this goddess. Mercury transits to your income sector. You may make a wise investment that lasts.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a stellium (a lot) of planets and luminaries to get your week started. The Sun in your sign warms things up. Happy Birthday! Mars, the Moon, and Vesta are also in Scorpio. See where this is going? Then Mercury crosses over the galactic line to join in. You’re in your element. Intuition and sexy vibes happen whether you’re planning for them, or not.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can do this. Your inner Centaur is ready for a full-scale gallop. Find a walking trail, a dance studio, or a gym where you can kick up your heels. Venus has moved to your finance sector. Thinking of spending? Make sure it’s built to last. Mercury transits to hone your instincts. Keeping yourself practically under lock and key? You’re intact. Dreams may be prophetic.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Let the upgrades begin. Venus has entered your sign. Capricorns are observant, watching to see what will last. You may spend this week, if it’s a wise investment. With Venus involved, you have to love it, or it must be too beautiful to say no. Mercury may whisper to include the insights of friends. Check before you decide. Pallas Athene goes direct. You’re about to take a leap.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Things move into a serious vein. You’re more than ready. Now you can focus on an approach to your business connections. Investments are a part of this. Venus is in your solar twelfth house. Dreams and private spaces catch your fancy. Your higher self needs to know you’re listening. Luckily, Mercury transits to bring career insights to the surface. You’ll enjoy this.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Neptune, ruler of Pisces, is about to embark on its deepest journey. Known as ‘the great cleanser’, it’s in your sign. It washes away the past, so you can reach out and touch your dreams. Considered the ruler of divine love, it raises the octave of Venus. Venus has moved to your friendship sector. This can be a time when you let them know how much they are valued.