♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ruling planet Mars enters your sector of sexy connections. Being there for others is something you do well, as long as others can keep up! Saturn squares the Sun, which brings a test of priorities. Friends and relationships both vie for your attention. Whatever you choose, it’s resolved quickly. Halloween only lasts one night, but the anticipation is worth the build-up.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Are you a pumpkin spice kind of player? Does candy corn top your list, or have gummies won your heart? This week has a way of attracting the most ghoulish moments. The Sun squares Saturn, which may seem like a slow-down. Don’t let it stop you. Mars transits to your sector of long-term relationships to speed things up. All ready for Halloween? It’s waiting for you!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars transits to move things forward at work. Then the Sun squares Saturn, which creates a bit of resistance (it’s only temporary). Are you up for the Pumpkin Parade, or would you rather stop by for a bite at the Vampire Café? This week moves fast. As a Gemini, you won’t miss a thing. This year you’re in for a bigger, better Halloween!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feeling addicted to time for yourself? Mars enters your solar fifth house of romance. This planet of action and ambition has a way of encouraging you. You make progress with your next step. Try on that costume or go for homemade. Whether you’re with others for real, or joining a virtual party, anything can happen on this spooky Halloween!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This week moves fast, so be sure to catch it! Mars is a planet that just won’t wait. It transits to your sector of home base. It zooms ahead as transformative moments line up. Then the Sun squares Saturn. Things stop for a re-fit. You’ll like where you end up. Will this be a spooky Halloween? Your Spidey sense is right on target. Get ready to join only the best-dressed ghouls.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars enters your solar third house to offer sexy conversations. Then the Sun squares Saturn. You might think your next move is blocked. How about a caramel apple for a distracting Halloween treat? If you don’t see any around, they’re easy to make. It’s more fun than spooky to jump into the ‘spirit’. Or start a tradition! This is your week to enjoy.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Your autumn awaits. Mars leaves Libra and enters your income sector. This planet of focus and action likes to move fast. Respond to offers quickly for the best results. The Sun squares Saturn. If things slow down, keep at it. You will succeed. This spooky week asks what’s real, and what’s not. At Halloween, the veil is thin. Beware of your thoughts, and what you let in.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! This is your week to howl. Mars goes into your sign. You are action-packed, a force to be reckoned with. The Sun in Scorpio squares Saturn. Someone may not get your intuitive hits, or leave them listless with logic. Never mind. You’re busy. Ever feel like Halloween is your special holiday, made just for you? Have fun in the space between worlds.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are endless ways to spend your Halloween. It only happens once a year. Unless you’ve signed up for the extended version, it’s completed in one night. How can you make the most of your chance for a truly exciting fright? It’s all in fun, which is your first clue. Treasure is found in expanding your boundaries. Do something which might win a prize!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars enters your solar eleventh house. You’re high on the social list, though you may prefer time with a few close friends. How to handle the Sun square Saturn? Spice it like cinnamon to get through the week. This way you’ll be ready for Halloween. There is more for you than you might expect. This spooky souls’ night rewards your imagination. The next day is a bigger treat!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This week brings on the fun You won’t have to try very hard. Mars transits to your solar tenth house of spooky intuition. Just kidding! It moves to your sector of career. However, you may find you’re ‘tuned in’, acting on your own judgement. The Sun squares Saturn in Aquarius. Trying to get something to move? It will, eventually. Enjoy the treats that come this Halloween!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars transits to your solar ninth house. You may connect with someone far away, or take a leap into your future. Look for Pallas Athene, the warrior goddess, to move your Halloween forward. Want to wear an outrageous costume, or make a treat that can’t be beat? This celestial body of originality is in Pisces, and has your back. You’ll have more fun with each pumpkin you bake.