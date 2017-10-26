Weekly Horoscope: October 27-November 2

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Uranus in your relationship sector may have shaken you up. Mars absorbs this focus as he charges towards Venus. The more you resist, the harder he strives. You can express these energies if you need to stand up to a business partner, or make a point with a loved one. Enjoy a break – Halloween is fun and only pretends to be spooky. If you want to prepare a costume, go out with friends or join a parade. Fantasy prevails.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars approaches Venus, striking a comfort level you can live with. The back burner is still on, but you won’t have to depend on it as much. Leap for romance. Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are in this area of your chart. With back-up at home, prepare for time to enjoy Halloween. Whether it’s a night out with friends, or a film fest you can’t resist, it’s your turn to be just plain spooky. Boo!

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Have the planets got romance in mind for you! Mars approaches Venus in your love sector. Vesta is there too, holding the torch. This part of your astro chart includes kids, creativity, and gambling. Why not enjoy a week of fun? Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury bring mysteries to the surface when you’re at work. If you are a therapist or detective, you’re in your element. Halloween is bound to be satisfying. This connection only happens once every twelve years, so don’t miss out!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You can be as tender and loving as you like; just choose well. Your natural empathy is attractive. Cancers have an external buffer, so not everyone can read you. Your feelings are strong and stay with you a long time. Who makes the top of your list this week? Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are in your romantic sector. You could feel a bit of overwhelm. Let Halloween be a time to relax and have fun with trusted friends.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

With Ceres in Leo, you may want to sit back and relax. You’ve done your homework, so you could. However, an unprecedented motivational surge may arrive. The reasons are less important than trusting your instincts. Mars, Venus, and Vesta combine to warm up conversations. You employ your charm and diplomacy to achieve your goals. Halloween is coming up. What are you going to wear?

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The galaxy works in mysterious ways, especially for you. Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are a triple threat. They expand communications, so you could feel flooded. Mars, Venus, and Vesta put the brakes on to sort out your finances. It’s a chance to catch your breath. Do you have plans for Halloween? Accept invitations, find a venue that matches your interests, and get your costume on!

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re interested in the arts, money, or physical beauty, things just got interesting. Venus is happily in her own sign of Libra. Vesta is there too, keeping you on your toes. You’ll stay warm and cozy. Luckily, you can draw Mars into your orbit. His heat and stamina are all yours. Where once you wondered how to keep going, now you’re ahead of the pack. Enjoy Halloween – be your secret dream!

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Focus on the solace of the stars. They have your best interests at heart. Mars adds drive and stamina to your income sector. Venus is there, increasing your worth, as Vesta keeps the torch burning. Mercury, the Sun, and Jupiter in your sign combine to create a shift. This is a head-turning kind of placement. Be adored (or at least let yourself be noticed). Halloween is right up your street!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s a busy week, though balance is approaching. A partner or loved one may be wrapped up in their work. Don’t give up. You are building muscles, useful in every area of your life. Mercury, the Sun, and Jupiter amp up your psychic vibe. Dream of being published, or traveling afar? They’ll organize this behind the scenes. This gives you time to get your costume ready for Halloween. Saturn is a bit serious, so shake off self-doubt and get yourself out!

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If only every week could be calm. You might choose to organize your wardrobe, get a haircut, or write to treasured friends. Instead, Pluto continues to tromp through your plans, rearranging your hopes and wishes. You’re on the fast track now. The Sun, Jupiter, and Mercury open communications. Your telepathic channel is switched on. Friends show up from everywhere. Halloween is definitely a trick-or-treat affair!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Have you been invited to meditate? Can’t help notice yoga instructors are super fit? You may as well sign up for a class. You’re meant to be strong and healthy. With Vesta, Venus, and Mars focused in this area of your chart, you’ll get more out of it. Challenges may occur with the antics of Mercury, Jupiter, and the placement of the Sun. They’re in a positive direction for your career, but undercurrents and discretion are a requirement. Handle with care. To balance this week, get your Halloween glam on! Costumes and candy are quite a combination.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter beckon you to travel far and wide. If you’re in the city, a trip to the country could open a whole new realm. Halloween is a time to share your spooky magic. You have enough layers to your personality to choose which one wears your costume. Or you could do something completely different, like show up as a four-sided shower room, wearing a shower cap. Creativity is your strength. At the moment, your originality is practically unlimited!