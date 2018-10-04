Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If manifesting didn’t exist, where would the phrases ‘careful what you wish for’ and ‘thoughts are things’ come from? You are a hot fire sign. If anyone can make things happen, it’s you. Venus goes retrograde. She’s just kicking up a fuss, so don’t let it bother you. The New Moon in your relationship sector says it all so much better.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Is it one-stop shopping when you make requests to the universe? Is that what internet shopping is trying to teach? Your ruler Venus goes retrograde. While she loves to gift you, and is often found at your local spa, this week is different. Venus squares Mars and egos may get ruffled. The New Moon in your work sector shows you an escapist tune to attempt.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Opening doors to better views gets easier. If you’re flying high in the sky, you may see a dolphin pod or two. If you’re here on land, you’ll feel sunshine and warm reflections. The Sun conjunct Ceres in your solar fifth house makes sure of this. Treat yourself – it’s an investment you deserve. Venus goes retrograde, which works for you. The New Moon is all about romance.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Stay motivated when you’re at home. Surround yourself with all that’s beautiful. Venus goes retrograde, and she’s not happy about it. She squares Mars, so comfortable living and the desire to attain it amps up. Sports are favored. You’ll have the energy to push yourself and reach your goals. The New Moon restores your balance with a sense of serenity.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Hang onto your goals, even if they seem to dissolve. Venus goes retrograde. A bit petulant, her actions help you see what you value most. She then squares Mars. Beauty is a catalyst for a sexy new move. Egos may clash if a compromise can’t be reached, especially at home. The New Moon makes it all worthwhile, even if it costs more than you planned.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re holding your own, and then some. Venus goes retrograde. If you’re baking a cake or sewing a suit, you may need an extra dollop of patience. Otherwise you’re fine, possibly holding the hand of someone taking in what Venus just dished out. She squares Mars, so these two must work out their differences. The New Moon offers a clean financial slate.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re an air sign, which governs the intellect. With such a quick mind, others expect you to think fast and smooth things out. There may be moments when you don’t care to have an opinion. Mercury transits to your financial sector, giving you the edge in negotiations. Ruler Venus goes retrograde. She then squares Mars and puts him in his place.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Opportunities coming toward you are enormous. Jupiter in your sign keeps them rolling in. Most seem attractive. It may be a challenge to whittle them down and choose which are best. Venus is in Scorpio, too. Though mysteriously seductive, she goes retrograde, squaring Mars. This invites friction or a temper tantrum. How does this sit with you? Holding on is part of the goal.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sagittarians like to feel warm and breezy. You need air to keep your flames alive. This equates to open space. It’s expressed by travel and free time, too. Hard to come by of late? Jupiter and Venus hint of dreams that currently seem out of reach. Venus goes retrograde and then squares Mars. Watch out world, the Centaur may jump the fence.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

It takes a long time to create stability. Capricorns know this. You generally set out to create a foundation early in life. The only thing is, Pluto in your sign keeps undoing your work. It would be easy to blame yourself, but don’t. Venus goes retrograde. She squares Mars. Focus and detach emotionally from those who pull your strings. You’ll save on the emotional expense.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While others reel as Venus goes retrograde, you’ll get in a laugh or two. Your awareness that you can’t change history, but will perhaps influence the future, gets you through this week. Venus squares Mars in your sign. If you’re the sporty type, it’s actually a bonus. Egos are likely to clash around you. Let the New Moon embrace your philosophical side.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as you’d like to find a cloud to curl up on, this week has a mind of its own. Venus goes retrograde in your travel sector. If you’re planning one thing, you might end up with another. Then this goddess of luxury squares Mars, and tempers flare. The New Moon offers to bring a balance. Whether this works or not depends on your ability to receive gifts easily.