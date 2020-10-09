♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mars retrograde in Aries is not kidding around. This is an excellent time to review. Whether it’s what you have already worked towards, or others’ promises that can’t be kept, your first priority is to your well-being. Jupiter sextiles Neptune, infusing compassion with an expanding perspective. Mercury goes retrograde. You have a chance to try your new template for patience.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

At the same time Uranus in Taurus shakes things up, planets in your house of higher consciousness keep pounding away. There’s a break which brings inspiration. Jupiter, planet of expansion, sextiles Neptune, offering hope and beauty. You can reimagine how things will be. Things not making sense? They’re not supposed to. Mercury goes retrograde to top it all off.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You’re not alone with your feelings. They’re shared by many. If you haven’t found your tribe to reflect them, you soon will. The Moon traverses your personal sectors, amplifying emotions. Jupiter sextiles Neptune, offering a fantasy break. Dream anything you’d like – the bigger, the better. Mercury goes retrograde, rearranging plans. Changes work towards optimal results.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

You are a master at seeing the human side of nature. Even when others miss something, you’re enjoying a quiet smile. Jupiter sextiles Neptune this week. And this means? Something is about to open up when it comes to relationships. You have a mystical or spiritual quality – which is very attractive. Mercury does go retrograde. Patience makes you the winner.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Feeling relaxed? All pajamas, all the time? Do you venture out, daily requirements a must? Either way, comfort and confidence can be found. Jupiter sextiles Neptune, one of the most inspirational of aspects. Work, volunteering, and taking care of pets receive a bit of stardust. As you carry on, Mercury goes retrograde. Bemused expressions may be hidden behind a mask.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

It may be the finesse of someone’s actions that catches your attention. Subtlety is like catnip to a Virgo. Grand, overly large gestures can actually seem invasive, much to the dismay of those who offer them. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. A blessing from the stars comes your way. It has the potential to grow beyond your expectations. And – it’s in your house of romance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun continues to transit through Libra. Happy Birthday! With this luminary in your solar first house, you shine an even brighter light. Jupiter sextiles Neptune. These two add star quality to auditions, films, meditation, and going for cosmic contact. Home and work receive a boost. Mercury goes retrograde not to confuse, but to open a wider path financially.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

A Scorpio survival technique is letting go of attachments to get free. You may not tell anyone you’re doing this (though they may feel it and get in touch). There’s a beautiful sextile between Jupiter and Neptune this week. As Jupiter invites more into your life, Neptune pulls it from the realm of inspiration. Mercury going retrograde in your sign offers a rewrite with more facts.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Running as fast as you can, but stuck in the same scenery? Perception has a lot to do with horizons. You may be close to the final stretch of an important negotiation. Now is not the time to let go. Hold on. With Jupiter sextile Neptune, you can solidify your dreams. Mercury goes retrograde. Not for the faint of heart, you may choose to take a second look to achieve them.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Pallas Athene in your sign brings skill and strategy. She enhances a focus on the path you traverse. Merging intellect with emotions, you’re able to reach your target. Jupiter, also in Capricorn, sextiles Neptune. Conversations take off, circle around, and come right back. There is a gentle wave syncing in the universe. Mercury goes retrograde. Friends may need a rematch.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Wonder why life undoes your well-made plans? Hesitating to make more? Ceres in Aquarius offers a form of abundance. Jupiter in your house of dreams makes a positive aspect to Neptune. These two present inspiration and divine assistance when it comes to finances. Mercury goes retrograde. You’ll get back on track, and you may have more when you do.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, yet you’re often first to feel the cosmos. Putting it into application can be tricky. Neptune, ruler of Pisces, sextiles Jupiter. This beneficial aspect is inspirational. With Neptune in your sign, you may feel called by your inner artist. Whispers of what’s possible connect with Mercury, even as it goes retrograde. Let the impossible in.