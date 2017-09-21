Weekly Horoscope: September 22-28

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Uranus transiting through your sign brings shocks to the ego – ouch! It opens you right up. Where once you thought you were alone, you find out it’s happening all over. The upside of its work is a glimpse into the higher levels of your spiritual quest on earth. Community and leadership – yours – go well with Aries. Right now as you build your skills you may see what used to matter just doesn’t as much. The health of the whole, and you as part of it, becomes a joy for you to share.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Have about as much as you can handle? Although on the surface it looks deceptively like less? Accelerating as you are from every day energy to the impassioned, Taurus has no choice but to be real about what’s going on. This planet is in a hyper-spin of change. Whether it is natural, created by techno societies, or off-planetary resonances, you’re in it for the long haul. You’ve taken the step to be yourself, a high level of mindfulness. Venus approaches Mars this week to make amends. Romance anyone?

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The part of you that’s in the clear may want to get as far away as possible. But your twin (flip) side may not let you. While you don’t have planets or luminaries traversing your sign, you’re still in the flow. Your network could increase effortlessly. This grounded energy comes from your ruler, Mercury, in a stabilizing sign. Venus, Mars, and Mercury put the focus on home and health. You may choose to revamp your diet so that your energy is clean and awesomely available for important meetings you attend.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Judging yourself harshly? You can let go of thinking you’re too self-oriented. Ceres in your sign helps you be there for others, but first, you must be there for yourself. If that takes all week, then so be it. There’s a form of restoration that is soul deep at the moment. Removing the layers of beliefs, hopes, and dreams to get there can be vastly uncomfortable. Going at your own pace, you’re more likely to arrive in the still depths, where you can feel your answers. Trust comes in mist and rainstorms.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’ve been feeling cautious, you’re aligned with the stars. The north node of the Moon is in Leo. Right now you can break through to new levels, but they’re unfamiliar and not entirely comfortable. Also, you may have no idea how things will come together. That’s where the magic of the north node steps in. The credit you have built up in past lifetimes arrives just when you need it. It’s multi-dimensional, multi-cultural, and part of your destiny.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you think you feel power surging through you, you’re exactly right. Venus has entered your sign, with Mars nearby as she approaches. These two have a tendency to balance each other, not really needing anyone else. Neither will catch up with Mercury, who is busy tracking details of your necessities right now. Pluto goes direct, a substantial blessing. If you have just moved, or been forced to make a change, you’ll be able to catch your breath. Consider romance and creative pursuits.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday Libra! The Sun enters your sign this week. It signals a time of light, heart, and allowing yourself some fun. If someone hasn’t scheduled it in, make sure you do! Usually sociable, often with an unrecruited fan club, you’ve dealt with the ups and downs of Jupiter in Libra. There’s opportunity and excitement right now, but what’s tested is how you spend your time. Much of it has a ‘volunteer’ quality with Chiron changing up your work sector – until you feel comfortably secure.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If work seems endless, check in with yourself. Do you take on a lot to keep others at bay? Being busy means you have an emotional buffer. At the same time, the level of comfort Scorpios need in terms of control over their schedule does keep it at a certain vibe – primarily yours. If it looks like everyone else knows how to have fun, but you can’t fit it in, the Sun entering your solar twelfth house reveals a few loopholes. Events may unwind your plans, which means you can be spontaneous!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re happier unhampered by tight schedules and deadlines. If you don’t have a calendar that includes a little wanderlust, life gets boring. You’ve been ‘stuck’ with Saturn in your sign. The part of you that is loyal to a goal has a few more things to complete. Don’t worry, there’s still a flame lighting your path when it comes to finances. A feminine figure is part of this. Trust the slow repetition in things, even if it’s not your way. In the long run you’ll receive what you really want.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun transits to your house of career. This is a double-fold blessing. First, it shines a light. This wakes up the responses you need from others. Secondly, it takes you out of a focus which was primarily ‘behind the scenes’. You’re now on center stage, and what it took to get there makes it worth holding onto. Pluto goes direct this week – in Capricorn. Your personal revolution is about to pick up speed. Take care of yourself on every level to get through this one!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun moves into your spiritual sector. This translates to sensing what’s behind the scenes. The light shines on higher education, or dealing with the law in a positive way. A partner may seem to have all the answers, luck, or resources. You may have to come to an agreement regarding aspects of your home. Pallas Athene is retrograde there. If you’re the slightest bit creative, you may have to fight for time or space to express yourself. But then, that’s always the way with artists and visionaries!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun moves into your solar eighth house this week. It shines light and understanding on partnerships. It can offer up a type of psychological rebirth. It’s the part of your chart where you may question what a relationship offers, and what you both can share with the world. If you’re single, you have double duty, as there’s no one to express the role of ‘the other’. On the upside, creating your own discipline, or choosing not to have certain rules, allows flexibility to expand your own interests.