♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Ruler Mars takes charge. It enters your solar fourth house of where you live. You have energy to enjoy the nurture nature. This Full Moon reveals more of a relationship, especially in the sensual realms. Pluto goes retrograde. Your well-engineered plans are in the hands of the universe. Things are taken apart for a deeper look. Yowch. Luckily, the stars soothe.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Quite a line-up. The Sun invigorates a Happy Birthday! Mercury and Venus make sure you have only the best. Uranus, also in Taurus, plays trickster. Never mind. Mars transits to energize connections. You won’t have time to reconsider your social schedule. The Full Moon opposes your sign. Truly a week to get past comfort zones. Let passion come first. It’s Spring!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

A wonky week for Geminis. The stars revolve around sentiment and innuendo. Not your usual cup of tea, there’s more to this than appears. Mars transits to perk up income. It happens fast. The Full Moon impacts your work sector. Like feeling undercurrents? You’ll love these. If not, choose a film you can turn on and off when it suits you – not ‘them’.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Here’s a glimpse of what the stars are up to. Zooming around the heavens, they stand by you this week. Mars enters Cancer. Energy and focus are this planet’s trademarks. The Full Moon is in your sporting fifth house. Romance is a silky, sultry affair. While the rest of the zodiac flounders, you can breathe in the scent of candles, adding essential oils to your bath.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

There are three distinct planetary transits of influence. They bring a challenge, and you’re up for it. Your sharp instincts keep you ahead of the pack. Mars enters your solar twelfth house. Fearless, it cuts through any chaos the world may offer. The Full Moon makes life sexy at home. Pluto goes retrograde. This affects work and may rearrange plans, but only to make them better.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

The stars bode well for Virgo. A balance in the constellations takes you where you’d like to be. Financial or physical, the heavens offer intrigue that becomes smooth sailing. Mars transits to energize friendships, bringing social events. The Full Moon won’t pull emotional wool over your eyes (though it may for others). Pluto goes retrograde. Patience in romance works wonders.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

What makes your heart leap for joy? Is it the serenity you seek, beauty everywhere you look, or a wardrobe that won’t stop? It might be getting your hair back to where it was a year ago (or longer). Mars transits to reach targets in your career. Energy comes from unexpected sources. This week’s Full Moon is sexy and secretive. Income may be involved, so watch your step.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

This is your week. You can make it so as the stars align with you. They’re on your side. Mars transits to take you to spiritual heights, or a long-distance trip. The Full Moon is in Scorpio. Traditionally, adding a Full Moon to the intensity of your sign makes everything etched in relief. This one makes your psychic, seductive self an irresistible attraction.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Finally, a breakthrough in fun! You’ve worked so hard for so long, you may have lost sight of it. ‘Spontaneity’ could be merely a concept. This is an unusual week as you pick up on feelings others won’t admit. Mars energizes what a partner shares. It’s sexy. The Full Moon amps up your dreams. Shadows are not premonitions. You’re safe. Pluto retrogrades – and you’re fine.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Things go into motion. Three planetary transits take you to a favored position. You’re able to keep climbing, regardless of obstacles. Your sure-footed approach keeps you safe. The stars assist your desires. Mars transits for energy and focus in a relationship. The Full Moon brings secretly powerful friends together. Pluto goes retrograde. Some agreements will change.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Ready to get going when others won’t budge? This Aquarian quality lends to your encouraging nature. Be sure to take care of yourself. Restore your spirit with playtime. Mars transits to your work sector. You may be sympathetic to a situation, but ultimately choose what works best. This Full Moon whispers of secrets in your career. Pluto goes retrograde. Plans will be revised.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

With your intuitive gifts, you need a shield. This week tests what you can count on. Mars transits to invoke a hot romance. The Full Moon makes a grand trine between Mars and Pisces. Lucky! Long-distance travel and expanding scenic views offer satisfaction. Pluto moves retrograde. Friends may go through changes, but you enjoy what life brings.