Weekly Horoscope: September 29-October 5

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun is opposite Aries. It’s an energizing, balancing aspect. For those of you in the spiritual flow, you sense you’re held by the breath of life itself. As the first sign of the zodiac, you have a knack for going it alone. Your independence is non-negotiable. The dream of merging with your partner – your mirror – was part of the Piscean era. Sweet but elusive, it included so much sacrifice. Now that’s over. Mercury supports inquiries to build your personal foundation. You can share and relax in the Sun’s light and joy.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Pallas Athene, the original warrior goddess, is retrograde in Taurus. She won’t let things move forward until you’re clear, so you may not be able to create all the movement you’d like. This can mean going back over choices you’ve made. Viewing the way things pan out, you can sort your preferences. Venus warms up to Mars. Next week she’ll outpace him. Consider romantic gestures, and lock in finances if you’re making a purchase.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Luckily you tend to balance sweet with savory. Past-due dreams and fairy tales just got updated. You’d rather have the tang of sea salt than a sticky recovery after dessert. So it is with the stars. At the moment you’ll see the benefits of the Sun in your solar fifth house. It’s romantic. You can luxuriate in affection or bestow your culinary creativity. Mercury enters this sector, sharing news that you’re a bit of a visionary. Follow your views down to the wire for maximum effect.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Cancers are naturally empathetic. Astrology provides you with a lovely crab shell as a buffer. When you make quantum leaps, find privacy and a cozy place to rest. Feeling vulnerable? Don’t get talked into leaving yourself open. Not sure about others’ suggestions? Walk away. Crabs are known for being able to move fast, disappearing until the next high tide. With Ceres in your finance sector, there’s no need to be caught in anyone’s net. At least, not yet.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

With your wild mane and gentle heart, you can be misunderstood. Sure, you roar when necessary, but you’ll melt when someone scratches your kitty-cat back! Make sure you don’t scare off a potential partner. The pressure of Pluto and Juno in your sixth house of work may inundate. Others may not know what you’re going through. Lean on Venus as she connects with Mars. With your pride on simmer and your generosity on high, remember to take cat naps – they’ll keep your spirits up.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Does it drive you crazy when something can be easily handled, but ignored, grows into a monster? Don’t let this aspect make you lose hope. Join in events that match your point of view until your next round of motivation. Your ruler Mercury enters your solar twelfth house. It can be harder to pin down details. Specifics have a tendency to swim in the subconscious mind, only surfacing when Mercury transits to your first house. So for now, take a rest, relax your mind, and give your feet a good massage.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

While you may feel things coming unstuck, they’re in your favor. Mercury enters Libra, bringing conversations to your favorite topics. You’re in a stronger position to call the shots. The Sun, Vesta, and Jupiter are in your sign too. Feed your intellect and nourish your self-esteem. You have a lot to handle in a short amount of time. Jupiter may give you too much to do. However, this planet of largesse transits to your finance sector next week to help your money grow.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

As hard as it is to watch a partner do things upside-down or backwards, you don’t have to be the person to teach them. The universe has many ways of sharing. Pallas Athene is retrograde in your relationship sector, so their originality will help them discover it their way. You’re off the hook, free to wish them well. If you’re single, you have a bit more participation to endure. Your ‘reflection’ is only you. Be patient with yourself. Treat yourself with the kindness you would like others to offer you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

While Saturn has slowed you down, held you back, and basically kept you under wraps, Dark Moon Lilith has had other plans. Both in Sagittarius, they operate from opposite perspectives, yet can be a team to help you find success. Saturn needs the framework – the bones of your situation – to be strong and in place. Boring! Yet from this you can expand and tickle your fancy, perhaps with a bit of luxury. Not yet, though. Dark Moon Lilith makes sure you create something no one else has done, to bring satisfaction to your efforts.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon travels through your sign this week. If you feel a hunch, or an instinct runs through you, it’s a good bet you’re right on target. Capricorn doesn’t gamble. You invest. Regardless of the money you have coming in, you know your time is valuable. Your career is about to take off. Whether it’s the first attempt or the fifth, you’re moving in a high harmonic. Blessed by the Sun, Vesta, Jupiter, and Mercury, the time to act is now.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Relief and healing in finances. Chiron in your income sector has put you through all kinds of twists and turns. He’s retrograde. At the same time, Ceres has entered your solar seventh house. She infuses relationships with hope and support. A partner may help you achieve an important goal. If you’re on your own, the stars make sure you receive special consideration. Something in the back of your mind may be too heavy to hold. Perhaps it’s time to release it.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You won’t be leaning on anyone. In fact, you’ll enjoy the magic tricks you can pull out of your hat. You’re in such a powerful mode, you may go back – or forward – to your visualization techniques. The universe is very sensitive to your requests. Make sure they’re full of compassion for all, to create the highest vibe. Your Chiron square Saturn aspect is almost complete. Soon you can apply for mastery status.