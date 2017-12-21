Weekly Horoscope: December 22-28

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week things hit the nostalgia button. Even if you’re on schedule, energy can be hyper. If you want to join in, you’ll be carried along. There’s a holiday bonus. Mercury goes direct! Last minute rushes and confused deliveries straighten out. Venus gifts your status at work, and within your local neighborhood, starting the 25th. Comforts small and large arrive. Venus then connects with Saturn. An upgrade, especially for you, is in the works.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re moving into a time of stability which means stronger finances. Don’t drift too far away with the Christmas spirit, only ‘coming to’ when New Year’s Day plonks itself down. If you have permission to stray from emails and phone calls, know that Mercury goes direct. Opportunities arrive when you least expect them (so go ahead and peek at your devices). Venus transits to your solar ninth house. Security comes through interaction with the law and education.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Astrologically, it’s a magical run-up to Christmas. If you can, side step those lumps of coal. Mercury, your ruler, goes direct. Pieces of fractured puzzles smooth out and fit together. You can’t do everything, but you can do a lot. If you haven’t been taking regular breaks (not many do right now), it may start to catch up with you. Venus joins Saturn, stabilizing the love in your intimacy and partnership sector the 25th. Get away for a few hours, cozy up and snuggle!

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Feeling frayed nerves on the loose? If you haven’t got a soothing balm at the ready, or you’ve run out of B complex, breathe easy. Mercury goes direct. That sorts out about half the weirdness of the holidays. If Christmas won’t let you stay curled up under the covers, at least people start making sense. Venus cozies up to Saturn in your sector of domestic partnership on the 25th. This brings a tender side to the strength you’ve been building.

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is an up and down week. You knew it would be, and now it’s here. Good news, Mercury goes direct. Just in time! Then Jupiter squares the Moon’s North Node in Leo. Promises of excitement may appear to have been sent to the wrong address, or simply disappeared. Ceres is nearby to catch you. The fireworks will return! Venus cuddles up to Saturn on December 25th. There’s a gruff exterior life has shown, that melts on this Christmas day.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Virgos are known for having a quirky sense of humor. That is high praise – you keep life from ever being boring. Good news, your ruler Mercury goes direct this week. Just in time to save the holidays from feeling too full or serious. Mars trines Neptune, so it’s time to play out a fantasy. Then Venus cozies up to Saturn on December 25th. She’s the luxury-loving goddess of the body beautiful. But sometimes she’s happy with just a hug, especially at Christmas.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Take a deep sigh of relief. You can enjoy this week with nary a planet in Libra. That’s like a mini-vacation while others run around in circles of holiday glitter. However, with Mars in your finance sector, you may be working like crazy to create the future you see coming in. Mercury goes direct, so you can nab yourself a few extra hours with bonus-like perks to fill your bank account. Venus connects with Saturn on the 25th to bring love into the Christmas equation.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re about to bust out with a breakthrough aspect of your personality. It’s sleek, strong, and seductive. Mercury goes direct, and the dots start to connect. You may be understood more than you expect! Jupiter in Scorpio squares the North Node of the Moon. Something deep and sexy is about to expand, but first, you must move yourself through this karmic wiggle. Venus cuddles with Saturn on the 25th. You can ask for something and actually receive it amidst Christmas blessings.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

In a fairy-tale world, you would still have to fight off the mean old witch, and remember not to look at medusa’s head. Those myths aren’t created for nothing! So while you’ve experienced your detractors, you still have glowing moonlit pebbles and your sword of truth to keep you safe. Mercury, the messenger, goes direct. Venus decides to spend time with Saturn, boosting finances starting December 25th. Start saving and keep the faith, for Christmas.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Uplifting moments of moon glow balance holiday deflections. You can’t be everything to everyone, but somehow, you’re still in there trying! Mercury goes direct, so connections are meant to be smoother. You’ll need this to absorb last minute travel changes others may rearrange. Venus transits to your sign December 25th. This is a lovey-dovey aspect, but can also mean money. She shares space with Saturn, who finds a way to protect it. Merry Christmas!

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This time of year you don’t have to be solely your intellectual Aquarian self. You can be warm and mushy – it’s the season! Jupiter squares the North Node of the Moon, so you may not get everything the way you would like. At least, not quite yet. However, Mercury goes direct, so the lines of communication are open. Then Venus transits to connect perfectly with Saturn on December 25th. This holiday new dreams are being planted. Merry Christmas!

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

As the dreamer of the zodiac, does it seem like current responsibilities are too time-consuming? You can’t just drift up to the clouds when so many are depending on you. The highest octave of love is divine, governed by your ruler Neptune. No wonder the holidays bring so much to do! Enjoy your starlit nights. Mercury goes direct, so thoughts are crystal clear. Venus transits to join Saturn on December 25th. Friends and lovers are less lonely because of you. Happy holidays!