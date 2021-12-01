Until December 25

Marunouchi Bright Christmas “Harry Potter” Gift from Wizarding World

This year, magic will come to life in Marunouchi with the world of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, four different areas in Marunouchi will feature the Potter-themed illuminations of Tree of Hogwarts Magic in Marunouchi Building, Tree of Owl Post in TOKYO TORCH Park, Tree of Fantastic Beasts in Marunouchi Oazo and Tree of Hogwarts Letters in Marunouchi Brick Square. Besides the illuminations, Shin-Marunouchi building will hold a Wizarding World gallery to look back at the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series and will be running a digital stamp rally for a chance to win some exciting prizes.

Marunouchi Building

2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

TOKYO TORCH Park

2-6-4 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

Marunouchi Brick Square

2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Marunouchi Oazo

1-6-4 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Shin-Marunouchi Building

1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

marunouchi.com

Until January 7

Tokyo Retro Showa Stationary Market

Curious what stationery in Japan looked like 50 years ago during the Showa period? The Showa period lasted from 1926 to 1989, when post-war Japan sped toward modern times and, for many Japanese people, history is divided between the periods pre and post Showa era. So if you want to get nostalgic for the good old days, browse over 130 kinds of vivid and ornately designed stationery (notebooks, pencil cases, tapes etc.) at the retro-themed shopping street at Ginza Loft.

Ginza Loft

5F Ginzavelviakan,

2-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

loft.co.jp

Until December 5

Who is Banksy

Banksy is a street artist, political activist and film director of unknown identity. This exhibition “Who is Banksy?” traces the history of the mysterious artist and his works in order to further understand his unique approach to art and his influence on modern culture. Some of his pieces previously showcased in “The Art of Banksy” exhibition, which toured worldwide, are also featured in this exhibition in renewed perspective. In addition to Banksy’s much treasured original works, some works duplicated by the scenography team at Nippon TV will also be on display. The exhibition ends on Dec 5 so don’t miss your chance to figure out the enigma that is Banksy.

Warehouse TERRADA G1 Building

2-6-4 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

whoisbanksy.jp

Until December 12

Found Muji: A Journey to Encounter Wonderful Things

“Found Muji” is a chance to discover the wonderful things Atelier Muji Ginza has collected from around the world after visiting more than 30 countries to search for everyday tools, handicrafts and techniques unique to each place. This exhibition reveals why certain objects attract us, excite us, why they become dear to us and seeks to remind us to cherish wonderful things around us.

ATELIER MUJI Gallery1・2 (6F MUJI GINZA)

3-3-5, Ginza, Chuo-ku

atelier.muji.com

November 26 – December 25

Christmas Market 2021 in Red Brick Warehouse

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse is holding their Christmas Market for a total of 30 days this holiday season. Under this year’s theme of “gift,” the Red Brick Warehouse promises to bring the atmosphere of a traditional German Christmas market to Yokohama with gourmet foods and Christmas goods for the 12th year in a row. Get your photo taken in front of the giant Christmas tree or stop by at the workshop area and make your own snow globe in between getting your last minute Christmas shopping done.

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

yokohama-akarenga.jp

Until December 25

Tokyo Skytree Town Magical Christmas 2021

Tokyo Skytree Town is bringing the Christmas spirit this year with 400,000 lights and an eight-meter tall Christmas tree. In addition to this year’s massive illumination, collaborative events such as a Harry Potter pop-up store and a “Kimetsu no Yaiba” installation and limited-run cafe menu will also be taking place throughout the month. At Sky Arena, the popular winter Ice Skating Park will also be making its return after a two-year hiatus where you can enjoy a view of the illumination and lighting of Skytree by night.

Tokyo Solamachi

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

tokyo-solamachi.jp

December 19 – March 30

“Traditional Performing Arts Experience for the Kids” Youth Program

Open your kids up to the world of traditional Japanese performing arts at this limited-time youth program. Featuring a variety of disciplines including Shamisen (Japanese guitar), Sokyoku (Japanese harp song) and classical Japanese dance, this program for junior high and high school students features ten lessons culminating in a performance at the National Theater of Japan. Designed to give students a break from the stresses of school life, this is a limited opportunity for kids to gain rare, centuries-old artistic skills.

December 10

Pray and Eat! Explore Faith and Shugen thoroughly at Mt Takao

The pristine nature of Mt Takao is protected as holy ground of Yakuo-in Yuki-ji temple and is said to be home to several sacred “power spots,” generating a refreshing or healing energy. This tour allows you to explore the mountain and discover the history of the temple and its founder, Gyoki, the buddhist priest who also founded Todai-ji in Nara which houses the great buddha statue. Enjoy Buddhist vegetarian cuisine and participate in the Goma prayer and immerse yourself in the healing power spots of Mt Takao.

December 18 – January 3

National Ballet of Japan’s the Nutcracker Show at the New National Theatre

As synonymous with Christmas time as Mariah Carrey and “Home Alone,” “The Nutcracker” is receiving the National Ballet of Japan treatment this December. Launched in conjunction with the opening of the New National Theatre, Tokyo in 1997, The National Ballet of Japan was Japan’s first resident ballet company and has achieved worldwide recognition for its high calibre principal dancers and repertoire. Under the leadership of renowned dancer Wayne Eagling, “The Nutcracker” will showcase the world class expertise of National Ballet of Japan dancers as they bring this Christmas classic to life.

Opera Palace, New National Theater, Tokyo

1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku

nntt.jac.go.jp

Until February 7

Seeing, Exploring and Embracing Different Cultures Around the World Through Ethnic Costumes

What we wear is so much more than just material sewn together to cover and protect our body, our clothes also signify our identity, culture and aesthetics. This exhibition explores how Asian and African ethic costumes have been viewed in Europe and Japan, and the influences they have on the design and cutting of European dresses. Let’s find out how different cultures encounter and evolve with each other behind particular garments and the craft that goes into them!

Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum

Shinjuku Bunka Quint Bldg.,

3-22-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku

museum.bunka.ac.jp