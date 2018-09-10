Autumn at Andaz Tokyo

High up on the 51st and 52nd floors of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Salon offers great opportunities to experience creative and imaginative cultural events across music, food and art in its cosy and lavish environment. Past events have included a creative calligraphy demonstration and a bonsai master who incorporates live DJing into his performance. For September, Metropolis was fortunate to attend their recent event showcasing the talents of third-generation wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets) master Junichi Mitsubori, whose concept of kado (way of confection) transforms traditional wagashi making into a refined art form. The exquisite performance was mesmerizing to behold; the end results looking too good to eat.

As the summer heat rescinds and the cooler autumnal weather takes over, Andaz Tokyo has plenty to offer over the coming months. The Tavern – Grill & Lounge has created a special snow-aged menu featuring local Japanese produce and meat matured in a yukimuro snow cellar. The popular Halloween Afternoon Tea returns with both savory and sweet options to tuck into. For three nights between Sept 13-15, renowned bartender Jimmy Barrat will be creating six original cocktails at the Rooftop Bar. Alternatively, the bar is also offering fall-themed Teatails until the end of October, such as The English Breakfast Teatail – a recreation of a traditional English breakfast featuring mushroom washed with whisky served with a tomato garnish. The Pastry shop will also be offering spooky treats such as staring eye pumpkin pudding and chocolate witches hats.

Bebu will be offering a Halloween Party plan from September 17 with a set menu that includes pumpkin and cinnamon sangria, beef cheek stew braised in Guinness and a Halloween mini burger. Booking ahead and wearing a halloween costume will get your group an additional 1 hour of free-flow drinking. As a bonus, those with the most creative costumes can get in with a chance of winning a dinner for two at Bebu by posting photos of their evening to Instagram.

Check their website for more information on these and many more upcoming events: https://www.andaztokyo.jp/restaurants/en/