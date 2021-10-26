Fall has swiftly descended upon Tokyo and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Roppongi’s chic Bistro Vino will once again be hosting its traditional 10-day Thanksgiving feast, beginning from November 19 until November 28, 2021.

Kick the evening off with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, before savoring an assorted appetizer set with five special dishes created by the head chef, including a signature lobster cocktail and smoked duck. The complete Turkey Plate comes with all the Thanksgiving classics you’d expect, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, creamed spinach and even cranberry sauce. Children under 3 years old eat for free, and those aged 4 -12 eat for half-price.

Of course, a hearty holiday dinner is incomplete without squeezing in a dessert somehow. Finish off the evening with a homemade chestnut tiramisu — a refreshing Italian burst of coffee infused with one of the classic flavors of autumn in Japan. To make a reservation and for more information, click here.

Reservations will be possible up to one day before, but as seat numbers are limited, it’s recommended to make your reservations early.* To prevent overcrowding of the restaurant, your table will be divided if your group is larger than five.

Alternatively, if you’d rather stay home but don’t want to worry about what’s burning in the oven (or perhaps your teeny Tokyo apartment doesn’t have an oven!) this year Bistro Vino is offering a complete Thanksgiving Dinner at home — featuring a whole 7kg turkey and all the fixin’s masterfully prepared by the Bistro’s team. The feast is available for takeaway so you can simply relax and enjoy your time with loved ones. Simply reserve three days in advance via phone 03-575-3671. Happy holidays!

Bistro Vino Thanksgiving 2021

Nov 19 – 28

* Reservations are possible from 16:00 on weekdays

* Reservations are possible from 11:00 on Saturdays and Sundays