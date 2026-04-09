English-Speaking Nail Salons in Tokyo Where to get gel nails, detailed nail art and manicures in Tokyo with English-speaking service By Jessie Carbutt

Tokyo takes nails seriously. At the best English-speaking nail salons in Tokyo, appointments often stretch past an hour, sometimes two, with each layer applied carefully and deliberately. The result shows in the finish—cleaner lines, smoother surfaces and designs that last.

For international residents, communication matters just as much as technique. These English-speaking nail salons in Tokyo combine strong design with clear communication and locations across the city’s most accessible neighborhoods.

For more on beauty in the city, check out our guide to English-speaking beauty clinics here.

Elana Jade leans into quiet restraint. Soft washes of color, micro-French tips and clean, precise shaping define the look here. Nothing feels overworked. Every detail is intentional.

In Azabu-Juban, the space feels calm and considered, which carries through to the consultation. The team communicates clearly in English and pays close attention to small adjustments like length, tone and curvature, making it easier to refine a design without overcomplication.

A strong choice for understated, polished nails that hold up over time. Read our full article about Elana Jade here.



Address: 3-6-2 Azabu-Juban, Minato-ku (NS Azabu Juban Building 4F)

Hours: 10 am – 9 pm (Tue/Thu); 10 am – 8 pm (Mon/Wed/Fri); 10 am – 7 pm (Sat/Sun)

Price Range: ¥8,500 – ¥15,000

Top Coat is all about consistency—no surprises, no drop in quality. Appointments run on time, tools are handled with precision and the finish stays intact weeks after your visit.

The approach leans practical, with clean gel sets and structured extensions that prioritize durability. The team communicates clearly in English, which helps when explaining exactly what you want without second-guessing.

In Shimokitazawa, it is an easy go-to for those who prefer low-maintenance nails that still look put together.



Address: 2-27-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku (4F)

Hours: 10 am – 9 pm daily

Price Range: ¥6,500 – ¥12,000

tricia takes a more polished, high-finish approach. In Ginza, that translates to controlled color palettes, balanced proportions and nail art that feels refined rather than decorative.

The pace is slower and more deliberate—each set comes together with a more considered finish. Consultations are handled smoothly in English, even for detailed designs.

Well-suited to those looking for a more elevated, editorial look.

Address: 6-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku (VORT Ginza Miyuki St. 3F)

Hours: 1 pm – 9:30 pm (weekdays); 10:30 am – 7 pm (weekends)

Price Range: ¥8,000 – ¥15,000

es NAIL brings a faster, trend-driven energy. Designs shift with the season, and the Shibuya location reflects that pace—bold finishes, layered details and sets that stand out immediately.

The staff regularly work with international clients, so communicating in English feels straightforward even if you have a specific design in mind.

Expect a lively, efficient experience with results that feel current and expressive.



Address: 19-5 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku (Yamate Mansion 404)

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm daily

Price Range: ¥6,000 – ¥13,000

Nail Salon Tonic takes a more collaborative approach. Instead of following a fixed menu, the team adjusts designs in real time, refining color, shape and small details as the set develops.

English communication keeps the process clear and easy to follow, even if you come in with only a loose idea of what you want.

Located in Ebisu, it works well if you want a design that feels more personal rather than templated.



Address: 1-13-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku (Maison 113 #401)

Hours: 10 am – 9 pm daily

Price Range: ¥7,000 – ¥12,000

NAIL MAISON hits a clean balance between price and trend. The space is clean, the service moves efficiently and the overall experience stays accessible without cutting corners.

The staff work comfortably in English, which helps when requesting specific designs, whether you want something minimal or more fashion-forward.

Shibuya’s location makes it a practical choice for those who want something current at a more approachable price point.



Address: 3-2 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku (Goto Building 4F)

Hours: 12 pm – 9 pm (weekdays); 10 am – 9 pm (weekends)

Price Range: ¥5,500 – ¥10,000

Nail Salon Asian keeps pricing lower without compromising on detail. The menu includes layered gels and more decorative finishes, while staying accessible compared to nearby salons.

English-speaking staff help make consultations smoother, especially for more detailed designs.

Set in Roppongi, it is a convenient option if you want detailed nail art without the higher price range.

Address: 7-8-4 Roppongi, Minato-ku (Ginrei Building 7F)

Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm (weekdays); 11 am – 9 pm (weekends)

Price Range: ¥4,500 – ¥9,000

Nail Cottage offers a slower, more thoughtful pace. Sessions stay quiet and focused—built around hand-painted work and fine details.

Consultations are easy to navigate in English, making it a good option if you want something more customized.

Over in Yoyogi-Uehara, it suits those looking for a more personal, detail-driven experience.



Address: 1-47-4 Uehara, Shibuya-ku (Kaneko Building 2F)

Hours: 10 am – 7 pm daily

Price Range: ¥6,000 – ¥11,000

SIN DEN brings a fashion-led approach to nail design. The team’s experience in cities like London, New York and Paris shows in the finish—clean, modern and slightly more directional than standard salon styles.

Nail services lean toward understated but polished results, with careful shaping, balanced color choices and a focus on wearability. The process feels considered from start to finish, with clear communication in English making it easier to refine small details along the way.

Address: 3-9-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Price Range: ¥5,000 – ¥12,000

For more English-speaking services in Tokyo, see our guides to: