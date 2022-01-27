♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Aries is on a mission. You create paths and structures that last. Juno, Mercury, Pluto, Venus, Vesta, and Mars are in your career sector. Friends find you a tad busy? Understatement! Venus, goddess of money, love, and the arts goes direct. There’s a New Moon to match your Lunar New Year, Tiger! Mercury enters its direct trajectory as well. Things happen fast.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The source of shocks and awe become transparent. What’s more, recovery from their jolts hits a minimum time frame. Your bonus comes in the form of travel, education, and in-laws. While this may not sound glamorous, it soon could be. Venus moves direct, with the promise of comfort. The New Moon coincides with the Lunar New Year – Tiger by the tail!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel more secure when you make things work? Is your time spent juggling the excess of others? Whether you’re on a roll or a slippery slope, the stars make a play for a smoother week. Venus goes direct. She’s in her comfort zone. The New Moon gifts you a Lunar Year of the Tiger. Never a better time for center stage! Mercury moves direct as connections work to your benefit.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Does it seem others hold an advantage? You have Dark Moon Lilith in your sign. When it comes to power from mysterious realms, her wisdom goes deep. Venus moves direct, bringing partners and investments to a comfort zone. Will they share? The New Moon infuses the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Be your sleek self as Mercury goes direct. Psychic powers increase.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Work may be a take-over artist this week. Mars, Vesta, Venus, Pluto, Mercury and Juno are in this sector of your chart. Responsibilities could seem to run amuck, not recognizing your need for creative time. Still, Venus goes direct. Comfort levels increase. The New Moon aligns with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. (Go get’em!) Mercury moves direct as minds appear to clear.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Could this be not only your week, but also your year? Mars, Vesta, Venus, Pluto, Mercury and Juno are in your solar fifth house. Why is this a positive? It’s the part of your chart governing creativity, love, children and sports. Venus goes direct. Then the New Moon aligns with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Mercury joins this power group, moving direct to clear your path.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Does life at home keep pulling you back? Want to expand, but details take most of your time? If so, you’re in step with the stars. Mars, Vesta, Venus, Pluto, Mercury and Juno fill up this sector of your chart. A bonus – ruler Venus goes direct. Then the New Moon connects with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. We hear you roar! Mercury moves direct to complete your power base.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Need a breather from media saturation? Do something to keep your spirit happy. You’re a heavyweight in the communication field. Venus goes direct in this sector, connecting you up to attract income. Enjoy friends who grab your interest or spark your career. The New Moon collides with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Mercury goes direct, adding stature to your presence.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Sagittarius is a mutable sign. This means you can be flexible and survive change. But does this mean you must be the only one revamping your schedule? This week may suggest a breaking point. Luckily, Venus goes direct in your solar sector of income. You’ve got money. The New Moon connects with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Mercury moves direct. State your intent.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week may not give you much room to budge. You may find you’re forced to stand your ground. If so, you have plenty of star power to play with. Mars, Vesta, Venus, Pluto, Mercury, and Juno are now in Capricorn. Venus and Mercury move direct in your sign. The New Moon blends with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. A decision is in your hands. What will you choose?

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dreams are filled with promise, especially for you. Mars, Vesta, Venus, Pluto, Mercury, and Juno are in this sector of your chart. Venus moves direct. Watch for visions of your life in the midst of a revamp. The New Moon merges with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. You’ll make great strides, starting now. Mercury goes direct, adding a sense of relief to your schedule.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s a stabilizing week, even with events that drive a Pisces wild. The fluidity of your sign offers talent, extracting what’s beautiful and divine from practically anything. A constant overflow may have you feeling taxed. Venus goes direct to align your spirit with luxury. The New Moon connects with the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Mercury moves direct, balancing thoughts with action.