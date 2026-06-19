Yellow Roses and Wagyu: Inside Japan’s Father’s Day

Father’s Day in Japan (Chichi no Hi, 父の日) serves the same purpose as celebrations elsewhere: honoring fathers and father figures and expressing gratitude for all they do. Beyond the universal sentiment, the holiday is shaped by traditions and customs that reflect Japanese culture in its own distinct way.

Father’s Day in Japan

Father’s Day in Japan is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, the same date observed in many other countries around the world.

In 2026, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 21st.

With roots traced back to the United States, Japan began observing Father’s Day as early as the 1950s. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that the holiday took hold, driven by the Men’s Japan Fashion Association and department stores eager to boost mid-year sales.

While some view this commercial origin with mild skepticism, the sentiment behind the day, gratitude and appreciation, is entirely genuine in Japanese households today.

Japanese Traditions: What Makes Chichi no Hi Different?

Yellow Flowers

Yellow flowers, particularly yellow roses and sunflowers, are often chosen as a symbol for this day. The tradition was born from the “Father’s Day Yellow Ribbon Campaign” organized by the Japan Father’s Day Committee in the 1980s.

Yellow represents happiness, joy, and the wish for a loved one’s safety. In the Japanese language of flowers (hanakotoba), yellow roses symbolize “self-sacrifice,” “dedication,” and “friendship”, while sunflowers mean “admiration” and “brilliance”.

Thoughtful gestures and gifts

Father’s Day in Japan reflects a broader cultural value: appreciation is best shown through meaningful action. Rather than elaborate public celebrations, families express gratitude through carefully chosen gifts, shared meals, and quality time together.

Gifts tend to be personal and purposeful, things he will actually use and enjoy. Popular choices include sake, various accessories (for example, ties or wallets), sweets, or items suited to his hobbies or work. Young children often make handmade cards, drawings, or crafts.

Many households prepare a special home-cooked feast built around premium ingredients such as wagyu beef, fresh seafood like crab or prawns, or unagi (eel) — a traditional summer delicacy.

Restaurants across Japan also run Father’s Day menus and promotions throughout the month. Looking for more dining recommendations? Check out our guides to:

Beyond the table, families also plan outdoor activities together: fishing trips, sports outings, or visits to parks and community events.

At its core, whether spent at home or outside, the day is about shared experience rather than spectacle.

Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

Here are some gift ideas with a Japanese cultural touch:

Food & Drink

Premium sake or Japanese whisky — a bottle of quality nihonshu (Japanese rice wine), single-malt Scotch or domestic Japanese whisky (Suntory, Nikka) is a reliably well-received choice. Tip: Look for Father’s Day-themed gift packaging.

For more suggestions, check out our article The 9 Best Japanese Whiskies for Gifting

Wagyu beef — luxurious and delicious.

— luxurious and delicious. Craft beer set — a curated selection from a local brewery makes a great gift for beer-loving dads.

— a curated selection from a local brewery makes a great gift for beer-loving dads. Unagi (eel) — a summer delicacy, widely available throughout June.

— a summer delicacy, widely available throughout June. Gourmet snack box — artisanal Japanese sweets, regional snacks, or a high-end confectionery selection.

Fashion & Accessories

Premium necktie or polo shirt — classic but still a very popular choice. Go for quality instead of trends.

— classic but still a very popular choice. Go for quality instead of trends. Leather wallet or card holder — slim, well-crafted wallet is both stylish and functional.

— slim, well-crafted wallet is both stylish and functional. Furoshiki (wrapping cloth) — a beautifully patterned furoshiki is versatile and culturally distinctive.

Tech & Lifestyle

High-quality electric shaver — practical yet premium gift that many dads genuinely want.

— practical yet premium gift that many dads genuinely want. Massage devices — compact, portable tools are perfect gifts for stressed, hardworking dads.

— compact, portable tools are perfect gifts for stressed, hardworking dads. Latest Japanese tech gadget — a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, smart watch or camera accessories are some strong choices for tech-savvy dads.

Sentimental & Handmade