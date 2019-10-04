Halloween at Trader Vic’s Tokyo

Trader Vic’s Tokyo brings back its Halloween celebrations this October with a special, spooky menu of themed foods and cocktails, available from October 1 to 31.

Established by the world-famous Mai Tai inventor, Victor Bergeron, the 20-plus restaurant chain is especially distinguishable with its island resort-style Polynesian theme. For a limited time, guests can head to Tokyo’s Hotel New Otani outpost for a playful and delicious take on fall’s favorite holiday. Enjoy a Halloween-themed dinner course of red snapper filet from the barbecue wood-fired oven, served with beetroot puree, lemon butter sauce and balsamic vinegar, accompanied by three different Halloween cocktails.

Trader Vic’s is also bringing back its Halloween DJ night on October 26, complete with an evening buffet and costume competition. Winners will receive a special prize, which is the pair ticket of staying at Hotel New Otani for one night with dinner at Trader Vic’s Tokyo.

Halloween Dinner Course

5:30pm – 9:30pm, October 1 – 31.

¥9,300 (Prix Fixe Dinner Course)

¥4,800 (A La Carte)

※Tax and service charge not included.

Sundays and Holidays Holiday Brunch Buffet

Dinner: 17:30pm – 9:30pm

Bar: 15:30am – 11:30pm

Halloween Cocktails

October 1 – 31. ¥1,700~ (tax, service charge not included). Boathouse Bar.

Halloween DJ Night

7:00pm – 11:00pm, October 26. ¥8,000 (one Halloween cocktail and free drink included, tax and service charge not included).

Lunch Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm