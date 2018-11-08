♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week of excitement as the planets do an accelerated dance. Venus trines Mars, the Sun sextiles Pluto, and Jupiter is now in your solar ninth house. It’s the beginning of a 12 year cycle. You may want to look ahead at your dreams, or plan a long-distance trip. Anything that revs up your spiritual nature is bound to restore. Follow what your heart suggests for best results.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You can’t get there from here, but somehow you manage. Your chart offers a glimpse of responsibilities you didn’t ask for. Jupiter, now in your solar sixth house, expands work and volunteering. Venus trines Mars, which means you’re aligned for a comfortable social scene. Mars sextiles Uranus. Changes are quick and you’re able to move through them easily.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Simple is straightforward. This week is about the depths rising, which you’re able to skim over with ease. It’s the beginning of a 12 year cycle, so choose what keeps you going. Venus trines Mars, to create a grand trine with Gemini. You basically can’t go wrong. Don’t let excess stop you from receiving all you deserve. A little bit of freedom is about to be yours.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Something is happening to Cancers. It’s about believing there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. With rapid changes taking things apart, things come together just as quickly. Luckily, you have your Moonchild intuition, which keeps you going in the safest direction. Venus trines Mars to make for a lighter week. Mars sextiles Uranus. Anything could happen.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re a summer sign. When autumn comes around, your energy submerges. This does not you aren’t busy running a business, or taking care of your kids. It does mean your focus is more on your private life. Jupiter just transited to expand your romance sector. It begins a 12 year cycle, where creativity reaches new heights. Managing risks and going for them brings you success.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

To put it mildly, has the world gone crazy? If you’ve wondered for a while, now it’s front page news. An earth sign, you add stability to the day-to-day. Your work is cut out for you, balancing the misty-ness of Neptune in your partnership sector with the reality you’re trying to create. Jupiter has transited to your home base. You may expand, get in over your head, or move.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Now that you’re lined up and ready to go, what is your best bet for success? You’re in luck. Jupiter has just transited to your solar third house. This is your communication center, which includes conversations, writing, and which thoughts to process. All go large. Auspicious overtones put you in a place of prominence at work, especially with publishing, cars, and media.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter has transited to your solar second house, influencing your finances. It can help you get lucky in risk-taking. It has a gambling streak, so be careful. Opportunities that come are likely to be viable, and worth taking seriously. Thus begins a 12 year cycle. You don’t have to do it all this week. Venus trines Mars and Mars sextiles Uranus. Get ready for a zap of exhilaration.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re starting a new 12 year cycle. Jupiter has just entered your sign. Not only that, it’s your ruling planet. That makes it double the effect. What has been worked and reworked may be ready to move forward. It may also be time to let go. So many opportunities are on their way in. Be sure you view your life force energy as a treasure. Nurture it, soothe it, enjoy it immensely.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You don’t make weak tea, or drink watered-down coffee. Capricorn is a very strong sign. You have the wisdom of the larger picture, while still taking care of people’s feelings. Jupiter has just entered your solar twelfth house. This part of your chart is your dream factory. They may float past as you sleep, or show up during the day. One thing is certain. They are going to be big.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If it weren’t for all the people you love, you’d be perfectly happy ‘in your own world’. However, Aquarians are generally entwined with a cause, whether it’s material, emotional, or spiritual. You have an innate sense of what needs to happen. Jupiter has just entered your solar eleventh house. Friends and groups need your leadership. Up for the quest?

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If things feel right on the inside, it’s generally a balance to currents outside. Your sense of depth is a gift, and can be trusted. Jupiter has transited to your solar tenth house. It’s your career sector, an indicator of where you stand in your public life. Jupiter makes things bigger. What you do will be noticed on a larger scale. Consider where you’d like this to go. It’s likely to grow.