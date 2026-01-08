Hello Hanami: Best Spots to View Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2026 Where to do hanami: Iconic & lesser-Known spots in Tokyo By Shir Lee Akazawa, Jessie Cheung and Phoebe Leisek

Skytree with cherryblossoms

Sakura, the word for cherry blossoms, marks the beginning of spring. The sakura’s fleeting life span, analogous to that of human life, encourages us to infuse our lives with more future nostalgia. To do so, we are recommending the best spots to view cherry blossoms in Tokyo, including both popular and lesser-known places.

Make sure to check the sakura forecasts regularly, as blooming periods can be unpredictable, particularly due to the acceleration of climate change.

The Official Tokyo Sakura Forecast 2026







Japan cherry blossom forecast 2026 across major cities (Source: Timeout)



Tokyo & Nagoya:

Bloom: March 19

Full bloom: March 26 (Tokyo), March 28 (Nagoya)



Fukuoka & Kochi:

Bloom: March 20

Full bloom: March 27 (Kochi), March 29 (Fukuoka)



Hiroshima:

Bloom: March 21

Full bloom: March 30



Osaka & Kyoto:

Bloom: March 24

Full bloom: March 31



Sendai:

Bloom: April 5

Full bloom: April 10



Aomori:

Bloom: April 19

Full bloom: April 22



Sapporo:

Bloom: April 28

Full bloom: May 1

Best Spots to View Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo

Shinjuku Gyoen | Photo credit: @nanaimay

Shinjuku Gyoen

A favorite among both locals and foreigners, Shinjuku Gyoen is home to an abundant 1,300 sakura trees as well as English, French and Japanese gardens. Being so vast, you can stroll through the numerous meandering paths to find the perfect spot to set up a picnic or barbecue under a blanket of sakura. A bit less rowdy and crowded compared to Ueno Park, this may be a favorable option for families.

Hours: 9am – 5:30pm (usually closed Mondays, but open every day from March 25 to April 24)

General Entrance: ¥500

Students and seniors: ¥250

15 and under: Free

Address: 11 Naitomachi, Shinjuku-ku

Station: Shinjuku-Gyoenmae or Shinjuku-Sanchome

Photo credit: istock/ 501room

Kinshi Park

One of the most convenient hanami spots in Tokyo, Kinshi Park is just a short walk from Kinshicho Station and surrounded by shops, making it easy to pick up food and drinks for a perfect picnic under the blossoms. The park boasts an impressive number of cherry trees, which encircle the open space, ensuring that no matter where you sit, you’ll be surrounded by delicate pink petals. It’s an ideal picnic spot for both daytime hanami and evening yozakura, with city lights and a stunning view of Tokyo Skytree.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 4-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida-ku

Station: Kinshicho

Ueno Park

Known as a hanami mecca since the Edo period, Ueno Park remains the most popular sakura season destination. The park hosts a cherry blossom festival — “Ueno Sakura Matsuri” — with several vendors selling classic matsuri (festival) food and drinks. Thanks to its late closing time and lantern-lined trees, drinking into the night during Yozakura (evening hanami) is a popular event. The park’s earlier blooming period and long opening hours make it an attractive and convenient spot for everyone.

Hours: 5am – 11pm

Entrance: Free

Address: Ueno Park, Taito-ku

Station: Ueno

Sumida Park

Its proximity to Tokyo Skytree and some of the best views of cherry blossoms in Tokyo make this riverside park a popular choice for hanami. Around 510 trees bloom throughout March and into April, creating a tunnel of cherry blossoms, and visitors even have the option to ride a riverboat along Sumida River. Sumida Park is undoubtedly a great place to revel in the beauty of Japanese spring.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 1 Hanakawado, Taito-ku

Station: Asakusa

Chidorigafuchi Park

A romantic spot with a scenic view of the Imperial Palace, Chidorigafuchi is the place to go if you’re looking for a more intimate hanami location. The best way to appreciate the area is by renting a boat and paddling through the sakura-lined waterways. This area also offers a dreamy, illuminated ambiance at night from 6pm to 10pm. As the trees start to wither, the moat is dyed pink with petals, making for a picturesque backdrop.

Hours: 24 hours (9am – 8:30pm for boat pier)

Entrance: Free

Address: 1-2 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku

Station: Kudanshita

Inokashira Park

Located in the young and hip Kichijoji, Inokashira Park boasts an animated environment that entertains various activities beyond your classic hanami. Rent a swan boat and paddle around the sakura concentrated pond, then make your way towards the park zoo or aquarium once you’ve had your fill of pink hues. Make sure to check out the beautiful landscape from Nanai Bridge before heading over to a stylish bar around the area to cap off your day.

Hours: Open 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 1-18-31 Gotenyama, Musashino-shi

Station: Kichijoji

Meguro River

The Meguro River promenade is arguably the most famous yozakura (night cherry blossom viewing) spot in Tokyo—and rightfully so. During the hanami period, the avenue hosts the “Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival,” with drink and food vendors lining the walkways. The canals are lined with over 800 yoshino cherry trees and stretch over several kilometers, making for a breathtaking walk. After dawn, the Japanese bonbori lanterns leave a colorful glimmer over the water, so make sure to take advantage of the beautiful photo opportunities.

Hours: Open 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: Meguro River Nakameguro, Meguro-ku

Station: Nakameguro

Asukayama Park

Asukayama Park in the north of Tokyo is one of the oldest hanami spots from the Edo period—where sakura trees were first planted and hanami was founded. This is a less crowded, more local viewing spot on top of a hill. The peak can be reached via a free monorail, which will make for a nice photo of the view of the city.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 1-1-3 Oji, Kita-ku

Station: Oji

Photo credit: Waranya Suwannimit / Dreamstime

Aoyama Cemetery

This isn’t a typical hanami party venue but it’s ideal for quieter, more reflective afternoons. From the north to south of the center of the cemetery there is a row of several decades-old sakura trees, as well as resting places of famous figures, including Hachiko, Hachiko’s owner Ueno Hidesaburo, novelist Shinichi Hoshi, and Kokichi Mikimoto, founder of the Mikimoto pearl company.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 2-32-2 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku

Station: Nogizaka

Less Crowded Spots to View Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo

Photo credit: Ichikawa City

Satomi Park

Satomi Park sits on a hill overlooking the Edo River. Once home to the capital of Shimousa Province from the 7th century, it remained a political center until the 17th century, when Tokugawa Ieyasu ordered its castle demolished due to its strategic vantage point over Edo. Today, it is a spacious park filled with seasonal blooms. In addition to cherry blossoms, it features a rose garden gifted by Rosenheim, Germany, in honor of their sister-city partnership. With various cherry trees scattered throughout, Satomi Park is one of the best spots to view cherry blossoms in Tokyo.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 3-9 Kounodai, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Station: Ichikawa or Keisei Konodai

Yaesu Sakura Dori

With up to 100 sakura trees on either side of the street, a “sakura tunnel” illusion decorates this avenue. This experience is best when lit up at night, as day viewings may not be as picturesque. Walk through the tunnel in the evening to enjoy the illuminated atmosphere, then head to the famous Nihonbashi Takashimaya for a shopping spot.

Hours:

Entrance: Free

Address: 1-6-3 Yaesu, Chuo-ku

Station: Tokyo

Photo credit: Maynard Hogg / Wikimedia Commons

Kinuta Park

Although a bit of a walk from the nearest station, Kinuta Park is a well-loved hanami spot for locals. It boasts over 800 sakura trees and is known for being family-friendly, meaning there are plenty of wide lawn spaces for picnics. In addition, several facilities are conveniently located on-site, including athletic fields and the Setagaya Art Museum, perfect for those with children who may want a more active option during the hanami.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 1-1 Kinutakoen, Setagaya-ku

Station: Yōga

Photo credit: Russ Bowling / iStock

Mount Takao

Combine hanami with a scenic hike up Mount Takao, only an hour from Tokyo. Several varieties of cherry blossoms bloom on this mountain, so the experience varies depending on altitude. Breathtaking views of Tokyo, Mount Fuji on a clear day, and the delicate pink of cherry blossoms make this the perfect hanami destination for nature lovers.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free to hike (cable car and chair lift both cost ¥480 for a one-way ticket)

Address: Takaomachi, Hachioji-shi

Station: Takaosanguchi

Mama River

Mama River transforms into a breathtaking tunnel of cherry blossoms each spring. Stretching over 2 kilometers, the riverside is lined with hundreds of sakura trees. One of the most photogenic spots is the section between Showa Gakuin Elementary School and Yahara Bridge. At night, glowing lanterns cast a soft pink light over the petals, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. Nestled in a quiet residential area, it remains free from crowds—just be sure to respect the neighbors. Reminiscent of the famous Meguro River cherry blossoms but with a narrower waterway, Mama River offers a more picture-perfect setting beneath the blooms.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 3-11-20 Higashisugano, Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Station: Keisei Sugano, Keisei Yawata, Keisei Onigoe

Photo credit: Tokyo East Park

Sarue Park

Sarue Park offers a peaceful and spacious setting for hanami, just a short walk from Sumiyoshi Station. The park is divided into two sections: pathways lined with cherry trees and open lawns covered by a pink canopy, perfect for a picnic. This allows visitors to enjoy both styles of hanami in one spot.

Hours: 24 hours

Entrance: Free

Address: 2-13-7 Mori, Koto-ku

Station: Sumiyoshi, Kinshicho