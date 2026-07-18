Summer in Japan: 12 Things to Spot This Season
Traditions, sights and local experiences you can spot during summer in Japan.
Summer in Japan isn’t just about hot weather and beach trips. It’s a season when traditions spill into everyday life, from lively festivals and evening dances to seasonal foods and charming decorations.
Whether you’re wandering through Tokyo’s neighborhoods, exploring a countryside town or visiting a local festival, here’s your checklist of things to keep an eye out for.
Experiences
Fireworks Festivals (Hanabi Taikai)
Fireworks have been a beloved summer tradition since the Edo period, with hundreds of displays held across Japan each July and August. Families and friends gather along rivers, beaches and parks long before sunset, enjoying festival food as they wait for the show to begin.
Spot it:
- Katsushika Fireworks Festival — Jul 28
- Edogawa City Fireworks Festival. — Aug 1
- Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival — Aug 8
- Numata Fireworks Festival — Sep 12
Bon Odori
As evening falls, you may come across circles of people dancing around a raised wooden platform while traditional music fills the air. This is Bon Odori, a community dance performed during Obon, a Buddhist holiday dedicated to honoring the spirits of ancestors.
Each region has its own dance style, but visitors are also welcome to join in. The simple, repetitive movements make it easy for anyone to follow along.
Spot it:
- Tsukiji Hongwanji Bon Odori — July 29
- Ginza Six Bon Odori Festival — Aug 1
- Shibuya Bon Odori — Aug 8
Watermelon Splitting (Suikawari)
In this classic summer game, a blindfolded participant is challenged to split a watermelon with a stick while friends call out directions. It’s a cheerful activity often enjoyed at beaches, campsites and family gatherings.
Spot it:
- A whole watermelon on a blue tarp
Goldfish Scooping (Kingyo Sukui)
A staple of Japanese summer festivals, kingyo sukui invites players to catch goldfish using a fragile paper scoop before it tears. The game requires patience and a gentle touch, making it a favorite with children and adults alike.
Spot it:
- Where: Summer festival game stalls
- Small pools filled with goldfish
- Thin paper scoops (poi)
Bug Catching
Catching beetles and cicadas has long been a cherished childhood pastime in Japan, with many children keeping rhinoceros or stag beetles as summer pets.
Want to know more? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Bug Catching in Japan.
Spot it:
- Where: Parks and wooded areas
- Children carrying insect nets
- Adults and kids searching tree trunks
Sightings
Yukata
Lightweight, colorful and perfect for warm evenings, yukata are one of the clearest signs of summer in Japan. Originally worn after bathing, these casual cotton robes are now most commonly seen at festivals, fireworks displays and evening outings.
Read more about How to Wear and Style a Yukata.
Spot it:
- Where: Festivals, fireworks displays, and evening events
- Floral cotton robes
- Wooden geta sandals
- Colorful obi belts
- Small drawstring bags
Furin
The gentle ringing of furin, traditional Japanese wind chimes, is one of the sounds most closely associated with summer. Their soft tinkling is thought to create a refreshing feeling, even on the hottest days.
Spot it:
- Where: Traditional homes, temples, and shop entrances
- Glass wind chimes
- Paper tags fluttering beneath them
Teru Teru Bozu
During the rainy season, you may notice little white dolls hanging near windows. Known as teru teru bozu, these handmade charms are traditionally believed to bring sunny weather, especially before school trips or outdoor events.
Spot it:
- Where: Windows of homes and schools during the rainy season
- White cloth dolls hanging by a string
Seasonal Treats
Kakigori
Kakigori is Japan’s shaved ice dessert. From simple syrup-covered ice sold at festivals to elaborate café creations topped with fruit and matcha, it’s one of the season’s favorite treats.
Spot it:
- Where: Festival food stalls and cafés
- Brightly colored shaved ice
- Long queues on hot afternoons
Nagashi Somen
Nagashi somen is a unique summer dining experience where chilled noodles flow down a bamboo flume filled with cold running water, and diners try to catch them with chopsticks before dipping them into a savory sauce.
Experience it at:
- Chayakada – Kamakura
- Nagashi-Soumen & Houtou En-emon – Shosenkyo, Yamanashi
Hiyashi Chuka
A summer staple, hiyashi chuka is a chilled noodle dish topped with colorful ingredients such as cucumber, egg, ham and tomato, then dressed with a light soy- or sesame-based sauce.
Spot it:
- Where: Restaurants and convenience stores
- Chilled noodle dishes with colorful toppings
- Signs reading “Hiyashi Chuka has started” (冷やし中華始めました)
Rooftop Beer Gardens
As the weather warms, rooftops across Japan transform into lively beer gardens where friends and coworkers gather after work to enjoy food, drinks and the evening breeze.
Spot it:
- Tex-Mex Garden Night at The Strings Omotesando
- Grill & Chill Beer Garden at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
- Sunset Beer Garden at Hotel AO Kamakura
Want to know more about summer’s specialty? Read our list of Must-try Japan Summer Foods